服務提供者

我們與協力廠商服務提供者合作，幫助我們營運、提供、改進、理解、自訂、支援和行銷我們的服務。



我們可能會與以下服務提供者共享您的個人資料：

IT 雲端服務提供者

這些服務提供者提供執行應用程式或提供服務所需的必要硬體、軟體、網路、儲存體、事務服務及/或相關技術。

Philips 要求其服務提供者為您的個人資料提供足夠的保護層級，類似於我們提供的層級。 我們要求服務提供者僅根據我們的指示且僅出於上述特定目的處理您的個人資料，以獲取提供特定服務所需的最少量資料，並保護您個人資料的安全。

其他協力廠商

Philips 還可能與出於其自身目的而處理您的個人資料的協力廠商合作。 如果 Philips 與出於其自身目的而使用您的個人資料的協力廠商共享您的個人資料，Philips 將確保在共享您的個人資料之前根據適用法律通知您及/或獲得您的同意。 在此情況下，請仔細閱讀他們的隱私權注意事項，因為他們會告知他們的隱私慣例，包括他們收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。

Philips 有時會將業務或業務的一部分出售給另一家公司。 該等所有權轉讓可能包括將與該業務直接相關的您的個人資料轉讓給收購公司。 隱私權注意事項中的所有權利和義務均可由 Philips 自由轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司，這可能牽涉到合併、收購、重組或出售資產，或透過法律或其他方式，我們可能會將您的個人資料轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司、後繼實體或新擁有者。



跨境轉移

您的個人資料可能在我們擁有設施或我們聘用服務提供者所在的任何國家/地區進行儲存和處理，並且透過使用服務，即表示您確認資訊會轉移（如有）到您所在國家/地區以外的國家/地區，這些國家/地區的資料保護規則與您所在國家/地區不同。 在某些情況下，這些其他國家/地區的法院、執法機構、監管機構或安全機構可能有權存取您的個人資料。

如果您位於歐洲經濟區內，您的個人資料可能會被轉移至歐洲經濟區國家外部之歐洲委員會按歐洲經濟區標準認可為提供充分資料保護的附屬機構或服務提供者（這些國家的完整清單詳見此處 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm）。 對於從歐洲經濟區至歐洲委員會認為不合適的國家（如美國）的轉移，我們已採取適當的措施，例如針對客戶、供應商和業務合作夥伴資料約束性公司規則及/或由歐盟委員會通過的標準契約條款保護您的個人資料。 您可以透過按以上連結或聯絡 privacy@philips.com 獲取這些措施的副本。

我們會將您的資料保留多久

我們會根據收集您的個人資料的目的，在需要或准許的時間內保留您的個人資料。 我們確定保留期所用的標準包括： (i) 您使用應用程式和服務的時間長度；(ii) 我們是否有法律義務；或 (iii) 根據我們的法律地位（例如適用的訴訟時效、訴訟或監管調查）保留是否可取。

We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)

