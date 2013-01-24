主頁
臉部刮鬍刀
系列電鬍刀
Shaver series 3000 乾式電鬍刀
檢視產品
Shaver series 3000
乾式電鬍刀
S3520/06
取得確切所需的支援
常見問題集
我可否在每次用完飛利浦電鬍刀後進行充電？
我可以更換飛利浦電鬍刀的電池嗎？
刮鬍子的最佳技巧為何？
疑難排解
滲漏 (1)
電鬍刀清潔完畢後，為何有水漏出？
返回其他問題
返回其他問題
手冊和說明文件
English
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 470.0 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 404.5 kB
2016年2月15日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 470.0 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
EU Declaration of Conformity
ZIP 檔案, 2.6 MB
2020年4月30日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 340.6 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 404.5 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 340.6 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 470.0 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 404.5 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 990.4 kB
2016年2月15日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 340.6 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 990.4 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 404.5 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 404.5 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 990.4 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 404.5 kB
2016年2月15日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 340.6 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.2 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 340.6 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 470.0 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 404.5 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 470.0 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 470.0 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 990.4 kB
2016年2月15日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 2.1 MB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 6.9 MB
2018年1月29日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 8.6 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 990.4 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 990.4 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
Important Information Manual
PDF 檔案, 990.4 kB
2016年2月15日
使用手冊
PDF 檔案, 5.8 MB
2016年5月3日
產品型錄
Version: 5.2.1
PDF 檔案, 1.2 MB
2019年5月23日
註冊您的產品
持續追蹤產品保固範圍
體驗返還現金、禮品及特殊優惠等好康
輕鬆存取產品支援
註冊您的產品
尋找服務中心
為了進一步協助您，我們會幫助您找出適合產品的解決方案…
搜尋
此產品的熱門零件與配件
查看所有配件
-{discount-value}
Shaver series 3000
電鬍刀刀頭
SH30/51
檢視產品
