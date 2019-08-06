Clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment to determine lesion significance and guide revascularization decisions is superior to angiographically guided treatment, and benefits patients with reduced rates of cardiac events.1 Philips provides you the opportunity to use one of two clinically validated indices: iFR or FFR.
FFR and iFR can be obtained during routine coronary angiography by using a pressure wire to calculate the ratio between coronary pressure distal to a stenosis and the aortic pressure proximal. When resistance is constant, this ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis. Learn more about index definition and the wave-free period by clicking below.
FFR and iFR can be obtained during routine coronary angiography by using a pressure wire to calculate the ratio between coronary pressure distal to a stenosis and the aortic pressure proximal. When resistance is constant, this ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.
Learn more about index definition and the wave-free period by clicking below.
FFR =
Distal Coronary Pressure (Pd) Proximal Coronary Pressure (Pa) (During maximal hyperemia)
Distal Coronary Pressure (Pd)
Proximal Coronary Pressure (Pa)
(During maximal hyperemia)
The FFR modality uses hyperemic agents to achieve a state of constant resistance.
Change in pressure = change in flow x constant resistrance
Change in pressure =
change in flow x constant resistrance
Fundamental equation for relating pressure flow derived from Poiseuille's Law for fluid dynamics
iFR =
Distal Coronary Pressure (Pd) Proximal Coronary Pressure (Pa) (During wave-free period)
Distal Coronary Pressure (Pd)
Proximal Coronary Pressure (Pa)
(During wave-free period)
The iFR modality measures pressure during the wave-free period of the cardiac cycle when resistance is naturally constant.
Unlike FFR, iFR does not require administration of vasodilators because hyperemia is not necessary when measuring pressure during the wave-free period of the cardiac cycle. iFR is proven to reduce procedure time, patient discomfort and cost compared to FFR.2,3,4
Unlike FFR, iFR does not require administration of vasodilators because hyperemia is not necessary when measuring pressure during the wave-free period of the cardiac cycle.
iFR is proven to reduce procedure time, patient discomfort and cost compared to FFR.2,3,4
The iFR modality provides a hyperemia-free measurement in as few as five heartbeats.
The iFR modality provides a hyperemia-free measurement in as few as five heartbeats.
Both DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart were designed with the dichotomous cut-point of iFR in the iFR arm. With comparable MACE rates to FFR, these results mean the 0.89 cut-point for iFR is proven and backed by more than 4500 patients of outcome data
iFR Scout pullback technology reveals the physiologic profile of the entire vessel, so when you encounter diffuse disease or serial lesions you can make informed treatment decisions.
iFR Scout pullback technology reveals the physiologic profile of the entire vessel, so when you encounter diffuse disease or serial lesions you can make informed treatment decisions.
Benefits of iFR Scout pullback technology5
|
No hyperemic agent required
|
Simple graphical display of iFR values through the vessel
|
Maps the ischemic contribution of each lesion without the confounding effects observed with FFR pullback1
|
Easily bookmark areas of interest
Limitations of FFR pullback
|
Requires IV hyperemia
|
Can be difficult to interpret
|
There is an interdependency of pressure gradients in serial lesions
|
Requires a second FFR pullback after treating the first lesion to assess the “updated” severities of the remaining lesions
|
No hyperemic agent required
|
Requires IV hyperemia
|
Simple graphical display of iFR values through the vessel
|
Can be difficult to interpret
|
Maps the ischemic contribution of each lesion without the confounding effects observed with FFR pullback1
|
There is an interdependency of pressure gradients in serial lesions
|
Easily bookmark areas of interest
|
Requires a second FFR pullback after treating the first lesion to assess the “updated” severities of the remaining lesions
Philips physiology wires enable measurement of both FFR and iFR, both supported by key industry guidelines including ESC Class IA designation.6 FFR ischemia scale An FFR lower than 0.75-0.80 is generally considered to be associated with myocardial ischemia.7
(≤ 0.80 Treat, > 0.80 Defer)
Philips physiology wires enable measurement of both FFR and iFR, both supported by key industry guidelines including ESC Class IA designation.6
FFR ischemia scale
An FFR lower than 0.75-0.80 is generally considered to be associated with myocardial ischemia.7
Resources
1. Tonino PA, De Bruyne B, Pijls NH, et al. Fractional flow reserve versus angiography for guiding percutaneous coronary intervention. N Engl J Med. 2009;360:213–24. 2. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834. 3. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators.. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-18233. 4. Patel M. “Cost effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with fractional flow reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking clinical trial presentation at ACC March 10, 2018. 5. Nijjer S, et al. Pre-Angioplasty Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio (iFR) Pullback Provides Virtual Intervention and Predicts Hemodynamic Outcomes for Serial Lesions and Diffuse Coronary Artery Disease. JACC: Cardiovasc Interv 2014; 12:1386-1396. 6. Neumann, F-J et al. 2018 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization. European Heart Journal (2018). 7. Pijls NH, De Bruyne B, Peels K, et al. Measurement of fractional flow reserve to assess the functional severity of coronary-artery stenosis. N Engl J Med 1996 Jun 27. 334(26): 1703-8.
1. Tonino PA, De Bruyne B, Pijls NH, et al. Fractional flow reserve versus angiography for guiding percutaneous coronary intervention. N Engl J Med. 2009;360:213–24.
2. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
3. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators.. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-18233.
4. Patel M. “Cost effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with fractional flow reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking clinical trial presentation at ACC March 10, 2018.
5. Nijjer S, et al. Pre-Angioplasty Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio (iFR) Pullback Provides Virtual Intervention and Predicts Hemodynamic Outcomes for Serial Lesions and Diffuse Coronary Artery Disease. JACC: Cardiovasc Interv 2014; 12:1386-1396.
6. Neumann, F-J et al. 2018 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization. European Heart Journal (2018).
7. Pijls NH, De Bruyne B, Peels K, et al. Measurement of fractional flow reserve to assess the functional severity of coronary-artery stenosis. N Engl J Med 1996 Jun 27. 334(26): 1703-8.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。