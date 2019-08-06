搜尋關鍵字

Physiology
quick survey

Guide PCI with coronary physiology

Contact us

The clinically validated choice

Clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment to determine lesion significance and guide revascularization decisions is superior to angiographically guided treatment, and benefits patients with reduced rates of cardiac events.Philips provides you the opportunity to use one of two clinically validated indices: iFR or FFR.

Frame graph

Physiology fundamentals

 

FFR and iFR can be obtained during routine coronary angiography by using a pressure wire to calculate the ratio between coronary pressure distal to a stenosis and the aortic pressure proximal. When resistance is constant, this ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.

 

Learn more about index definition and the wave-free period by clicking below.

Wave icon

Index definition

Learn more
wave-free icon

Wave-free period

Learn more

Index definition

Pd Pa vessels

FFR =

Distal Coronary Pressure (Pd)

Proximal Coronary Pressure (Pa)

(During maximal hyperemia)

The FFR modality uses hyperemic agents to achieve a state of constant resistance.

Change in pressure = 

change in flow x constant resistrance

Pd Pa equation

Fundamental equation for relating pressure flow derived from Poiseuille's Law for fluid dynamics

iFR =

Distal Coronary Pressure (Pd)

Proximal Coronary Pressure (Pa)

(During wave-free period)

The iFR modality measures pressure during the wave-free period of the cardiac cycle when resistance is naturally constant.

Benefits of iFR’s wave-free period2,3,4

Cardiac cycle download image
61.0 KB

The cardiac cycle

iFR wave-free period download image
70.0 KB

Pressire, resistance, and intensity during the wave-free period

  • Noise from compression and suction waves is minimized
  • Resistance is constant so ΔP is proportional to ΔQ (flow)
  • Velocity is higher so betterpower to discriminate

iFR (instant wave-Free Ratio)

IntraSight iFR download image
72.0 KB

Unlike FFR, iFR does not require administration of vasodilators because hyperemia is not necessary when measuring pressure during the wave-free period of the cardiac cycle.

 

iFR is proven to reduce procedure time, patient discomfort and cost compared to FFR.2,3,4

Simplifying workflow

 

The iFR modality provides a hyperemia-free measurement in as few as five heartbeats.

iFR vs. FFR: same wire, same system, fewer steps

iFR workflow

iFR workflow

FFR workflow

IntraSight iFR

Single dichotomous cut-point back by data2,3

iFR cut point

Both DEFINE FLAIR and iFR Swedeheart were designed with the dichotomous cut-point of iFR in the iFR arm. With comparable MACE rates to FFR, these results mean the 0.89 cut-point for iFR is proven and backed by more than 4500 patients of outcome data

Learn more about iFR outcome data
iFR cut point

iFR Scout pullback technology

 

iFR Scout pullback technology reveals the physiologic profile of the entire vessel, so when you encounter diffuse disease or serial lesions you can make informed treatment decisions.

  • Provides beat-by-beat pressure measurements across the entire vessel, artery by artery
  • Establishes the physiological significance of each vessel and/or individual lesion (focal or diffuse)
  • Provides a clear view of the functional gain
  • Facilitates multiple assessments before, during and after the procedure (without the need for hyperemia)

Compare iFR pullback to FFR pullback

iFR Scout pullback technology vs. FFR pullback

Green check icon

Benefits of iFR Scout pullback technology5

No hyperemic agent required

Simple graphical display of iFR values through the vessel

Maps the ischemic contribution of each lesion without the confounding effects observed with FFR pullback1

Easily bookmark areas of interest

Orange x icon

Limitations of FFR pullback

Requires IV hyperemia

Can be difficult to interpret

There is an interdependency of pressure gradients in serial lesions

Requires a second FFR pullback after treating the first lesion to assess the “updated” severities of the remaining lesions

No hyperemic agent required

Requires IV hyperemia

Simple graphical display of iFR values through the vessel

Can be difficult to interpret

Maps the ischemic contribution of each lesion without the confounding effects observed with FFR pullback1

There is an interdependency of pressure gradients in serial lesions

Easily bookmark areas of interest

Requires a second FFR pullback after treating the first lesion to assess the “updated” severities of the remaining lesions

iFR Co-registration

Easily determine lesion location with iFR Co-registration.

Learn more about iFR Co-registration

FFR (Fractional Flow Reserve)

iFR cut point

Philips physiology wires enable measurement of both FFR and iFR, both supported by key industry guidelines including ESC Class IA designation.6

 

FFR ischemia scale

An FFR lower than 0.75-0.80 is generally considered to be associated with myocardial ischemia.7

  • FFR < 0.75 was validated against the 3 gold standard tests to correlate with ischemia with 100% specificity
  • FFR between 0.75 and 0.80 may indicate ischemia
  • FFR > 0.80 is highly likely to be non‑ischemic
  • AUC guidelines reflect the FAME cutoff of 0.80 
    (≤ 0.80 Treat, > 0.80 Defer)

Resources

iFR and iFR Scout brochure (1.91MB)
iFR class of its own flyer (1.16MB)
Philips ELIITE academy courses

1. Tonino PA, De Bruyne B, Pijls NH, et al. Fractional flow reserve versus angiography for guiding percutaneous coronary intervention. N Engl J Med. 2009;360:213–24.

2. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.

3. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators.. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-18233.

4. Patel M. “Cost effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with fractional flow reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking clinical trial presentation at ACC March 10, 2018.

5. Nijjer S, et al. Pre-Angioplasty Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio (iFR) Pullback Provides Virtual Intervention and Predicts Hemodynamic Outcomes for Serial Lesions and Diffuse Coronary Artery Disease. JACC: Cardiovasc Interv 2014; 12:1386-1396.

6. Neumann, F-J et al. 2018 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization. European Heart Journal (2018).

7. Pijls NH, De Bruyne B, Peels K, et al. Measurement of fractional flow reserve to assess the functional severity of coronary-artery stenosis. N Engl J Med 1996 Jun 27. 334(26): 1703-8.

1
選擇您感興趣的領域
2
聯繫方式

我們一直有興趣與您互動

告訴我們該怎麼幫助你

1
2
聯繫方式

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. 版權所有。

使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。