Angiography alone is not enough to identify lesion location. Only Philips co-registers iFR1,2,3 values directly onto the angiogram giving you advanced physiologic guidance to help you see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia and determine your treatment strategy.
With iFR Co-registration there is no need for hyperemic drugs, no need for time consuming pullback devices and no need for guesswork.
Get advanced physiologic insight in one pullback
Dr. Mathews discusses how iFR Co-registration improves his cath lab’s efficiency
Case example: iFR Co-registration workflow
Co-registration can identify disease location and the likely impact of PCI before you stent.
Why is iFR Co-registration unique?
Dr. Morton Kern explains how iFR Co-registration helps him better plan his treatment strategy by combining physiology and angiography.
Dr. Mathews reviews an ostial LCX case in which he used iFR Co-registration to plan his treatment strategy.
Dr. Allen Jeremias explains the need to understand not just whether there is ischemia, but where it is when planning for PCI.
Dr. Allen Jeremias explains the need to understand not just whether there is ischemia, but where it is when planning for PCI.
iFR Co-registration is calibrated for distance, so with a simple manual pullback you can make measurements on the angiogram and trend line.
“Click and drag” length measurements help with procedural planning
Obtain easy length measurements that combine IVUS and iFR information with the angiogram to help determine if a stent will meet the procedural objectives.
Proven outcomes. Superior value. iFR is the gold standard among resting indices backed by patient outcomes that reduces costs, procedural time and patient discomfort1,2,4
Introducing IntraSight Smart. Simple. Seamless. Introducing the all-new Philips IntraSight interventional applications platform where imaging, physiology, co-registration* and software come together to simplify complex interventions, speed routine procedures and provide improved patient care.
*Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision 1. Davies JE, et al., DEFINE-FLAIR: A Multi- Centre, Prospective, International, Randomized, Blinded Comparison of Clinical Outcomes and Cost Efficiencies of iFR and FFR Decision-Making for Physiological Guided Coronary Revascularization. N Engl J Med, epub March 18, 2017. 2. Gotberg M, et al., Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio Versus Fractional Flow Reserve Guided Intervention (IFR-SWEDEHEART): A Multicenter, Prospective, Registry-Based Randomized Clinical Trial. N Engl J Med, epub March 18, 2017. 3. Escaned J. ADVISE II: A Prospective, Registry Evaluation of iFR vs. FFR. TCT 2013. Lecture conducted from San Francisco, CA. 4. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
1. Davies JE, et al., DEFINE-FLAIR: A Multi- Centre, Prospective, International, Randomized, Blinded Comparison of Clinical Outcomes and Cost Efficiencies of iFR and FFR Decision-Making for Physiological Guided Coronary Revascularization. N Engl J Med, epub March 18, 2017.
2. Gotberg M, et al., Instantaneous Wave-Free Ratio Versus Fractional Flow Reserve Guided Intervention (IFR-SWEDEHEART): A Multicenter, Prospective, Registry-Based Randomized Clinical Trial. N Engl J Med, epub March 18, 2017.
3. Escaned J. ADVISE II: A Prospective, Registry Evaluation of iFR vs. FFR. TCT 2013. Lecture conducted from San Francisco, CA.
4. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
