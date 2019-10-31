Philips intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) imaging offers advanced visualization that enables you to tailor your treatment for every patient. Get the answers not apparent from angiography alone by using IVUS in your treatment strategy.
Decide the best therapy option
Guide pre-stent planning
Confirm and optimize treatment results
The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
Philips’ next generation rotational IVUS catheter. With exceptional deliverability, it navigates through challenging lesions with ease. With 5F guide compatibility, it enables radial access and with 45 MHz high resolution image, it creates clear, crisp images for accurate vessel interpretation and lesion assessment.
As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .035 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 90 cm length and 60 mm max imaging diameter for 0.035” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and venous disease and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
Clinical expertise
Product knowledge
† IVUS catheters for coronary applications
†† IVUS catheters for peripheral applications
