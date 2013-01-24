主頁
Versatile, easy-to-use Trilogy 100 is designed for home, hospital and acute- care use to provide invasive and non-invasive ventilator support for adult and pediatric patients. A pressure and volume mode ventilator with proprietary algorithms, Trilogy 100 meets the changing needs of patients by combining unique flexibility with ease of use and advanced technology.

技術指標

Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 16.68 cm L x 28.45 cm W x 23.52 cm H (6.6" L x 11.2" W x 9.3" H)
Weight
  • 5 kg (11 lb)
Controls
Circuit types
  • Active with PAP; Passive
Ventilation types
  • Pressure and Volume
Volume modes
  • AC; SIMV (w/PS); CV; AC-MPV
Pressure modes
  • CPAP; S; S/T; T; PC; PC-SIMV (w/PS); PC-MPV; AVAPS-AE
IPAP
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
Pressure
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for active circuits
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
CPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
Pressure support differential
  • 0 to 40 cm H₂O
Alarms
Apnea rate
  • Off; 10 to 60 sec
Circuit disconnect
  • Off; 5 to 60 sec
High tidal volume
  • Off; 50 to 2000 ml
Low tidal volume
  • Off; 40 to 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off; 1.0 to 99 l/min
Low minute ventilations
  • Off; 0.2 to 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Low respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Measured patient parameters
Respiratory rate
  • 0 to 80 BPM
Minute ventilation
  • 0 to 99 l/min
Leak rate
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Vte/Vti
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
% Patient triggered breaths
  • 0 to 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Controls
Tidal volume
  • 50 to 2000 ml
Breath rate
  • 0 to 60 BPM for AC mode; 1 to 60 BPM for all other modes
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 to 5.0 sec
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp start pressure
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O for active circuits; 4 to 25 cm H₂O for passive circuits; 4 to 19 cm H₂O in CPAP
Ramp length
  • Off; 5 to 45 min
Flex
  • Off; 1 to 3
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 to 9 l/min
Flow cycle
  • 10 to 90 %
Apnea rate
  • 4 to 60 BPM

