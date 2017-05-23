Philips MicroDose mammography SI with single-shot spectral imaging delivers proven dose efficiency, outstanding image quality, and non-invasive spectral applications in one fast and comfortable mammogram and is designed to be the platform for future advanced applications such as spectral tomosynthesis.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Photon counting technology for exceptional images at low dose and Spectral Imaging applications
SmartAEC for real-time dose and image adjustment
Special support design increases patient comfort
Objective volumetric breast density measurement for refined assessment
50 μm pixel size for more clinical detail
Simplified workflow for speed and comfort
Pave the way for personalized care
Elimination of 95% of the scattered radiation
Ergonomic work environment may help decrease risk of injury
MicroDose SI uses a slim detector that “scans” the breast and counts the X-ray photons one-by-one
Extra spectral information in the same workflow
