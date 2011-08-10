From the easy-to-read viewing area to the pleth waveform display, Philips SureSigns VS2+ monitor is designed to make taking vital signs easy. It gives your staff the flexibility and freedom to take excellent care of their patients.
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|Display
|
|NBP
|
|NBP – Adult Measurement Range
|
|NBP – Pediatric Measurement Range
|
|NBP – Neonatal Measurement Range
|
|NBP Intervals
|
|SpO2
|
|Temperature, Predictive Mode
|
|Temperature, Montiored Mode
|
|Battery Type
|
|Battery Operating Time
|
|Data Output
|