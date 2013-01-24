主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

Achieva Refurbished MR System

Achieva 1.5T SE - DS

Refurbished MR System

尋找類似產品

Philips Achieva 1.5T SE provides the clinical results you need today and the potential to evolve into the future, with a cost model that makes it all surprisingly affordable.

聯繫我們

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand