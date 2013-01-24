主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

C9-3io Broadband curved array transducer

C9-3io

Broadband curved array transducer

尋找類似產品

Learn more about the Philips C9-3io broadband curved array transducer in the specification table below.

聯繫我們

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand