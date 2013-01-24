主頁
AngioSculptX Drug-coated PTCA scoring balloon catheter

AngioSculptX

Drug-coated PTCA scoring balloon catheter

The AngioSculptX Drug-Coated PTCA Scoring Balloon Catheter is built on the trusted AngioSculpt scoring balloon platform and is designed for lumen gain through controlled dissection with enhanced drug delivery. This unique mechanism of action aims at providing improved acute and long term outcomes while leaving nothing behind. The AngioSculptX catheter is the only device you need for both plaque scoring and drug delivery in challenging coronary cases such as ISR.

技術指標

Model number 2322-2010
Model number 2322-2010
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Model number 2322-2015
Model number 2322-2015
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 15 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Model number 2322-2020
Model number 2322-2020
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Model number 2322-2510
Model number 2322-2510
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Model number 2322-2515
Model number 2322-2515
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 15 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Model number 2322-2520
Model number 2322-2520
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 20 atm
Model number 2322-3010
Model number 2322-3010
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Model number 2322-3015
Model number 2322-3015
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 15 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Model number 2322-3020
Model number 2322-3020
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 8 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 18 atm
Model number 2322-3510
Model number 2322-3510
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 16 atm
Model number 2322-3515
Model number 2322-3515
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 15 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 16 atm
Model number 2322-3520
Model number 2322-3520
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Nominal pressure
  • 10 atm
Rated burst pressure
  • 16 atm

