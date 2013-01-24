主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

TightRail Sub-C Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

TightRail Sub-C

Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

尋找類似產品

TightRail Sub-C is specifically designed for the challenges of the subclavian region, including vessel entry when fibrosis and calcium are present.

聯繫我們

媒體庫

特點
Efficient dilation
Efficient dilation

Efficient dilation

Re-designed blade and low profile tip for efficient dilation in the subclavian region
Pushability
Pushability

Pushability

A short, stiff shaft at base for pushability
Trackability
Trackability

Trackability

A flexible tip for trackability and ease of navigation under the clavicle
Safety
Safety

Safety

A shielded rotational blade to minimize risk to vessels and adjacent leads

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand