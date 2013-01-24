By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
CT Big Bore offers advanced tools to facilitate accurate efficient patient marking and simulation workflow. Featuring 60 cm true scan FOV for full anatomic visualization. It provides spatial positioning accuracy of less than 2mm between the imaging plane and the laser marking plane for confidence in patient marking. This meets the AAPM TG 66.
Pulmonary Toolkit for Oncology with Amplitude Binning
Speed time to treatment
Efficiently move from scan to plan with virtual simulation and patient marking integrated at the scanner. The Philips TumorLOC application offers an accurate and efficient workflow for patient marking and virtual simulation directly from the scanner console. Tools assist with isocenter localization, generating maximum, minimum and average intensity projections, contouring target volumes and critical structures, beam placement, and machine characterizations for routine and respiratory-correlated studies.
Tumor LOC
The Power of Two
Philips provides two leading technologies that can improve image quality. iDose4* improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they product high image quality with reduced artifacts.
85 cm patient aperture
Where imaging and treatment planning meet
While excellent image quality is the foundation for accurate contouring and treatment plans, radiation oncology demands more. The CT Big Bore offers superb imaging and simulation solutions that integrate with your department workflow for the accuracy and efficiency cancer care requires.
iDose⁴ and OMAR
Managing motion for treatment confidence
The Pulmonary Toolkit for Oncology provides a comprehensive set of tools for evaluating tumor motion and aids in making clinical decisions
Scan to Scan consistency
Focus on the patient… workflow powered by iPatient
iPatient provides patient-centered imaging – including imaging for simulation and treatment planning – providing consistent image quality from scan to scan. iPatient features a simple user interface to manage image quality, dose, and speed of acquisition. Drive confidence and consistency with dedicated ExamCards for oncology as well as diagnostic CT procedures.
* Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.