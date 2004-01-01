LumiGuide is a combined equipment and disposables solution for full-shape visualization of guidewires* (and also compatible catheters) inside the body. In real-time 3D, with distinctive colors – and without the need for X-ray. LumiGuide, which is powered by Philips Fiber Optic RealShape technology, works exclusively with compatible Philips interventional X-ray systems like the Azurion. It is designed to integrate seamlessly into various Azurion models, in both the operating- and control room, to add an extra dimension to your visualization and imaging capabilities.
This ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. Its compact set-up provides a highly cost-effective environment, ready for the procedures of the future. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field. By working around you, Philips Azurion with FlexArm helps you advance your suite performance and deliver superior care.
ClarityIQ technology provides high quality imaging for a variety of clinical procedures. It delivers excellent visibility at low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. Multiple clinical studies on more than 19000 patients have been published on ClarityIQ technology to date revealing one truth: significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients and operators.
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
