Lumify
Lumify
Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device


Philips' ultrasound app brings diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smartphone or handheld device

 

Accolades for Lumify:

App-based ultrasound, ready when you are

Philips Lumify - Ultrasound on your compatible smart device
With Lumify, high-quality portable ultrasound is available almost anywhere. Just subscribe, download the Lumify app, plug in the transducer, and you're set. Meet patients at the point-of-care, make a faster diagnosis, and deliver care whenever it's needed.
lumify number one

Download the app

 

The robust Lumify app is available on compatible Android smart devices via the Google Play Store.

Lumify screen
Connect the Lumify transducer

Our innovation in portable ultrasound comes to your compatible device through a simple USB connection.
Lumify screen
Start scanning

Now you can quickly begin scanning with the quality of Philips imaging from your compatible smart device.

Explore presets:

S4 1 transducer for lumify
S4-1
L12 4 transducer
L12-4
C5 2 transducer
C5-2
Discover Lumify

Discover the design Philosophy

Discover the design Philosophy

Watch Lumify in action

Watch Lumify in action

Lumify Quick start demonstration

Lumify Quick start demonstration

Lumify Patient Demonstration

Lumify Patient Demonstration

The Lumify solution

 

Your Lumify purchase includes more than just your handheld ultrasound, it is an entire ecosystem dedicated to helping you deliver incredible care.

quality lumify

Incredible image quality

 

Our portable ultrasound transducers and app include decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging to help you make fast, informed decisions.

Security of lumify

Data security & encryption

 

Lumify is compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems and can be made to comply with enterprise data security policies. Read the Lumify System and Data Security document for more information.

Share icon

Simple sharing & multitasking

 

Connect easily to patient PACS, or share images, video, and notes with colleagues from your handheld ultrasound device via email or a shared network. The app-based platform allows for broader use of your compatible device or smartphone, such as browsing the Internet.

Updates lumify

Real-time updates to your tablet

 

Stay current with automatic app updates, which include rollout of new features as soon as they're developed.

Support help

Ongoing support

 

The Lumify Support page includes FAQs and product documents to address any of your questions. Also, Lumify customers have direct access to Philips exceptional customer service.

Discover more about Lumify clinical solutions

