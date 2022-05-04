Decrease complications of CVC insertions
Decrease complications
of CVC insertions
Real-time ultrasound guidance can improve the accuracy and safety of CVC insertions.
Keep an eye on COVID pneumonia
Keep an eye on COVID
pneumonia
Lumify can help give results similar to a chest CT when evaluating pneumonia and adult respiratory distress syndrome.
Act faster to protect their heart
Act faster to protect
their heart
When seconds count, portable ultrasound can make the difference. Lumify can provide the high-definition imagery you need whenever and wherever you need it.
• 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range • Aperture size: 34mm • 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT • High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal, and lung • Center line marker • USB-C transducer with replaceable cable
• 12 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range
• Aperture size: 34mm
• 2D, steerable color Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES and multivariate harmonic imaging, SonoCT
• High resolution imaging for shallow applications: soft tissue, vascular, superficial, musculoskeletal, and lung
• Center line marker
• USB-C transducer with replaceable cable
