1)一般權限 Wi-Fi。設定裝置的配對。

攝影機。掃描 QR Code 以開始為裝置配對。

相片。啟用相片分享功能，讓您可以拍攝室內或室外的空氣品質，並透過 SMS/Wechat 或其他社交頻道分享。

撥打電話。讓您透過應用程式打電話給飛利浦的客戶服務中心。

大致的地理位置與位置。

裝置配對。Android 作業系統需要大致地理位置才能將應用程式連接到裝置。iOS 需要存取位置資料，才能辨識應用程式與裝置位於附近。然而，飛利浦不會以任何方式處理該類資料。這些資料儲存在您行動裝置中，飛利浦無法存取。如果您刪除您的個人檔案或應用程式，這些資料也會自您的裝置中刪除。

尋找附近的飛利浦服務中心。如果您啟用這項功能，我們會使用您的位置資料，帶您前往鄰近的商店或客戶服務中心。

檔案。應用程式需要存取行動裝置的檔案，以儲存語言設定以及其他應用程式用來操作的檔案 (例如，相片、媒體檔案或其他大型程式資產)。如果您刪除應用程式，該資料也會自行動裝置中刪除。

2)空氣清淨機權限。 天氣與空氣品質資訊。啟用這項資訊時，應用程式會與第三方分享您的匿名位置資料 (所在城市)，以在應用程式首頁提供包含空氣品質資訊的位置圖。



您可以透過行動裝置的設定，隨時封鎖應用程式的權限。 ü Informações meteorológicas e de qualidade do ar. Quando esta permissão é ativada, a Aplicação partilha os dados de localização anónimos (ao nível de cidade) do utilizador com terceiros para lhe fornecer um mapa de localização com informações de qualidade do ar na página inicial da Aplicação. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). 閱讀細節閱讀較少