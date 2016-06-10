飛利浦 Clean Home+ App 隱私權聲明

本隱私權聲明上次更新時間：2019 年 9 月 3 日。

飛利浦 Clean Home+ App (以下簡稱「應用程式」) 可供您隨時隨地控制、監視並管理您的飛利浦空氣清淨機與自動吸塵機器人 (以下統稱「裝置」) (以下簡稱「服務」)。

 

應用程式與裝置是由 Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V.、其關係企業或子公司 (以下稱「飛利浦」、「我們的」、「我們」) 所管理。我們會處理從應用程式和/或任何您決定與本應用程式配對之裝置所收集而來的個人資料。

 

此隱私權聲明適用透過裝置和/或應用程式所收集或處理的資料。此隱私權聲明旨在協助您瞭解，在您使用本應用程式時，我們所採用的隱私權實務，包括我們所收集的資料內容、收集的原因、資料使用方式，以及您的個人權利。

 

另請閱讀我們的 Cookie 聲明與使用條款。

收集的個人資料內容與用途

我們在提供服務 (包括當您存取、下載及安裝應用程式) 時，我們會接收或收集以下詳述的個人資料。

account data

帳戶資料

您可使用 MyPhilips 帳戶或社交媒體個人檔案來登入應用程式。中國使用者也可以使用其電話號碼登入。

  • 當您選擇經由社交媒體登入時，我們所收集的個人資料可能包括您的基本公開個人檔案 (例如個人檔案相片、識別碼、性別、個人檔案網址、生日、首頁和位置) 以及電子郵件。若是在中國，您可以使用 Wechat 帳戶登入。若您使用 Wechat 帳戶，我們會收集您的 Wechat 帳戶 ID、公開個人檔案，包括名稱與個人檔案相片。請注意，您的社交媒體供應商可能會針對您正使用本應用程式，以及您使用社交媒體帳戶登入等事實收集相關資訊。請閱讀您社交媒體供應商的隱私權聲明 (例如 FacebookGoogle)，以瞭解其隱私權實務。
  • 當您建立 MyPhilips 帳戶時，我們所收集的個人資料可能包括您的姓名、電子郵件地址以及密碼。在這種情況下，我們會傳送歡迎電子郵件給您，藉此驗證您的使用者名稱與密碼、與您聯絡以回應您的查詢、向您傳送單純的服務相關公告，或在您選擇接收時傳送行銷郵件給您。您也可以使用您的 MyPhilips 帳戶訂購飛利浦產品或服務、參與促銷活動或遊戲、參與和飛利浦促銷活動相關的社交媒體活動 (例如按「讚」或「分享」)，以及參與產品測試或調查
    我們會使用您的帳戶資料來建立並管理您的帳戶。由於我們是使用您的帳戶資料以提供服務，因此我們認為這項處理對履行合約 (您是其當事人) 而言有其必要，而且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679第 6.1. (b) 條係屬合法。
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Data filled in by you

裝置資料

當您將裝置與應用程式配對時，我們會收集以下資訊：


  • 空氣清淨機裝置。

(I)     裝置資料，包括裝置 ID、運轉模式、電源開/關、模式、風扇速度、排程器，以及遙控器指令。

(II)    一般空氣品質資料，包括室內過敏原指數、PM2.5、溫度、氣體以及濕度。
 

  • 自動吸塵機器人裝置。

(I)      裝置資料，包括裝置 ID、排程器資料，週期數以及清潔時間長度。

我們也會收集您的裝置所連接之路由器的 IP 位址。
 

我們運用這些資料來提供服務，讓裝置更瞭解其環境，改善裝置與服務，並讓您更充份瞭解裝置及其服務。
 

由於我們只會在您選擇將裝置與應用程式配對以使用服務時，才會處理您的裝置資料，因此我們認為這項處理對履行合約 (您是其當事人) 而言有其必要，而且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1. (b) 條係屬合法。

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Devices data

其他提供的資料

依據空氣清淨機裝置型號而定，應用程式可能會用一份小問卷，瞭解您所關心的室內空氣品質問題；您搬入您的房子/房間已有多久；您把裝置放在哪個房間。應用程式會依據您的答案，為您的裝置設定最適當的運轉模式。



 

由於我們只會在您選擇將裝置與應用程式配對以使用服務時，才會處理您的「其他提供的資料」，因此我們認為這項處理對履行合約 (您是其當事人) 而言有其必要，而且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1. (b) 條係屬合法。

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Cookies

Cookie

我們會使用 Cookie、標記或類似技術 (以下簡稱「Cookie」) 以執行、提供、改善、瞭解及客製化我們的服務。Cookie 可讓我們識別您的行動裝置並收集您的個人資料，包括您的唯一使用者裝置編號、行動裝置的 IP 位址、您使用的行動網際網路瀏覽器或作業系統的類型、工作階段和使用資料，或服務相關的效能資訊，即您使用應用程式的相關資訊。

 

我們在使用 Cookie 之前，會先徵求您的同意。如需本應用程式所採用的 Cookie 之進一步資訊，請閱讀我們的 Cookie 聲明，而您可以在應用程式的隱私設定底下找到該聲明。

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Location data

客戶支援

我們不僅會執行並提供我們的服務，包括提供客戶支援並改善、修正及客製化我們的服務。當您需要客戶支援時，可以將您使用服務的相關資訊 (包括您與飛利浦的互動)，以及您的聯絡方式提供給我們，以便我們為您提供必要的支援。我們也會在您聯絡我們時利用您的資訊向您提供回覆。

 

我們認為對您的客戶支援資料進行處理，對履行合約 (您是其當事人) 而言有其必要，而且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1(b) 條係屬合法。

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Combined data

整合資料

我們可能會整合您的個人資料，包括帳戶資料、裝置資料、Cookie、您與飛利浦數位通路 (例如社交媒體、網站、電子郵件、應用程式及連網產品) 互動，以及使用飛利浦數位通路期間所所收集的資料，包括 IP 位址、Cookie、行動裝置資訊、您點選的通訊、位置詳細資料，還有您造訪的網站。

 

我們會分析這些整合資料，以提供您個人化的服務。這些資料也可以協助我們改善應用程式、裝置和服務的內容、功能和使用性，並開發新的產品與服務。在這種情況下，我們認為處理您的綜合資料，是以飛利浦的合法利益為基礎，並且符合法規 (EC) 2016/679第 6.1.(f) 條規定。
 

如果您選擇根據您的偏好設定與線上行為收到與您有關之飛利浦產品、服務、活動及促銷的促銷通訊內容，我們可能會透過電子郵件、電話及其他數位管道 (例如行動應用程式和社交媒體)，傳送行銷和促銷通訊內容給您。為了悉心按照您的偏好設定及行為模式量身提供通訊內容，並為您提供相關性更高且更個人化的體驗，我們會對您的整合資料進行分析。向您傳送宣傳通訊之前，我們會先徵求您的同意。

Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.
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Third parties

權限

應用程式基於服務之目的，而需要權限以使用您行動裝置的感應器 (例如攝影機、Wi-Fi、地理位置或藍牙) 或存取其他資料 (例如相片) 時，我們會徵求您的同意。僅在基於提供服務而有必要，且經您同意後，我們才會使用該類資料。

 

1)一般權限

  • Wi-Fi。設定裝置的配對。 
  • 攝影機。掃描 QR Code 以開始為裝置配對。
  • 相片。啟用相片分享功能，讓您可以拍攝室內或室外的空氣品質，並透過 SMS/Wechat 或其他社交頻道分享。
  • 撥打電話。讓您透過應用程式打電話給飛利浦的客戶服務中心。 
  • 大致的地理位置與位置。 
  •  裝置配對。Android 作業系統需要大致地理位置才能將應用程式連接到裝置。iOS 需要存取位置資料，才能辨識應用程式與裝置位於附近。然而，飛利浦不會以任何方式處理該類資料。這些資料儲存在您行動裝置中，飛利浦無法存取。如果您刪除您的個人檔案或應用程式，這些資料也會自您的裝置中刪除。
  •  尋找附近的飛利浦服務中心。如果您啟用這項功能，我們會使用您的位置資料，帶您前往鄰近的商店或客戶服務中心。
  •  檔案。應用程式需要存取行動裝置的檔案，以儲存語言設定以及其他應用程式用來操作的檔案 (例如，相片、媒體檔案或其他大型程式資產)。如果您刪除應用程式，該資料也會自行動裝置中刪除。
     

2)空氣清淨機權限。

 

  •   天氣與空氣品質資訊。啟用這項資訊時，應用程式會與第三方分享您的匿名位置資料 (所在城市)，以在應用程式首頁提供包含空氣品質資訊的位置圖。

    您可以透過行動裝置的設定，隨時封鎖應用程式的權限。

ü  Informações meteorológicas e de qualidade do ar. Quando esta permissão é ativada, a Aplicação partilha os dados de localização anónimos (ao nível de cidade) do utilizador com terceiros para lhe fornecer um mapa de localização com informações de qualidade do ar na página inicial da Aplicação. IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
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Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
 
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Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
 
Spacer
 

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

Master service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).

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分享個人資料的對象

飛利浦可能會依據本隱私權聲明及/或適用法律向第三方服務供應商、業務合作夥伴或其他第三方揭露您的個人資料。

Location data

服務供應商

我們與第三方服務供應商合作，協助我們執行、提供、改善、瞭解、客製化、支援及行銷我們的服務。
 

我們可能會與下列服務供應商分享您的個人資料：



 

  •    IT 與雲端供應商

這類服務供應商提供執行應用程式或提供服務所需的必要硬體、軟體、網路、儲存空間、交易服務及/或相關技術。
 

飛利浦會要求其服務供應商比照我們的做法，為您的個人資料提供適當程度的保護。我們會要求服務供應商只能在遵照我們的指示且針對上述特定用途的情況下，才能處理您的個人資料、存取的資料不得超過為提供特定服務之所需的最低限度，並且保護您的個人資料安全。

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Location data

其他第三方

飛利浦也可能會與將您的個人資料用於其自身用途的第三方合作。如果飛利浦將您的個人資料與第三方分享，而其基於自身用途而使用，則飛利浦會依據適用法律之規定，在分享您的個人資料前，先通知您並/或先取得您的同意。在此狀況下，請仔細閱讀其隱私權聲明，因為這些聲明將說明其隱私權實務，包括其所收集的個人資料類型，以及其使用、處理與保護這類資料的方式。
 

飛利浦有時會將某業務或某業務其中一部轉售給其他公司。該等所有權轉移可能包括將您與該業務直接相關的個人資料一併轉移給該收購公司。我們依照隱私權聲明所享有的權利與義務，在合併、收購、組織重整、銷售資產、執行法律或其他情況下，可由飛利浦自由轉讓給我們的任何關係企業，且我們得以將您的個人資料傳輸給我們的任何關係企業、繼任實體或新的所有人。
 

Amazon Alexa

在某些國家/地區，我們支援 Philips Air Purifier 功能。若您啟用這項功能，您可以透過 Amazon Alexa 控制您的裝置。當您啟用 Amazon Alexa 時，Amazon 會為您提供其自有服務。懇請您閱讀 Amazon Alexa 的條款與條件以及隱私權聲明

Tmall Genie

若是在中國，我們支援透過 Tmall Genie 應用程式使用 Philips Air 功能。若您啟用這項功能，您可以透過 Tmall Genie 控制您的裝置。在此情況下，Tmall Genie 會提供您其自有服務。懇請您閱讀 Tmall Genie 的條款與條件以及隱私權聲明
 

跨境傳輸

您的個人資料可能會在我們設有據點或我們有跟服務供應商合作的國家/地區進行保存與處理；如果您使用服務，即代表您知悉資訊會傳輸 (若有) 到您所在國家/地區以外的位置，其資料保護規定可能與您所在國家/地區的規定不同。在特定情況下，其他國家/地區的法院、執法機關、監管機關或國安機關將有權存取您的個人資料。

如果您居住在歐洲經濟區 (EEA)，您的個人資料可能會傳輸到我們在非 EEA 國家/地區的關係企業或服務供應商，而這些國家/地區經歐盟委員會認定，能夠依照 EEA 標準提供適當程度的資料保護 (如需這些國家/地區的完整清單，請見這裡 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm)。若是從 EEA 傳輸到未經歐盟委員會認定為適當的國家/地區 (例如美國)，我們已採取適當的措施，例如 Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data (客戶、供應商及業務合作夥伴資料的共同拘束條款) 及/或歐盟委員會採用的標準合約條款來保護您的個人資料。您可以透過上方連結或聯絡 [email protected] 以取得這些措施的副本。

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資料的保存時間


我們會依照收集資料的用途所需或所允許的時間內保留您的個人資料。我們用於判定保留時間的標準包括：(i) 您使用應用程式與服務的時間長短；(ii) 我們是否有應遵循的法律義務；或 (iii) 就我們在法律上的立場 (例如適用的時效、訴訟或監管調查方面) 是否建議保留。

Special information for parents

您的選擇和權利

若要提出存取、修正、清除、限制或拒絕先前提供給我們的個人資料之處理的要求，或要提出收到您的個人資料之電子副本以便傳輸到其他公司 (在適用法律賦予您資料可攜性的限度下) 的要求，您可以透過 [email protected] 與我們聯絡。我們將依照適用法律規定回應您的要求。

在您的要求中，請明確說明您要存取、修正、清除、限制或拒絕處理的個人資料。為了保護您，我們只能針對與您的帳戶、您電子郵件地址或其他帳戶資訊 (即您用來提出此要求者) 相關的個人資料執行您的要求，而且我們在執行您的要求之前，可能需要驗證您的身份。我們會盡力在合理可行的最快時間內遵守您的要求。
 

由於我們係依據您的同意收集並/或處理您的個人資料，您可以隨時撤回本同意，但這不會影響在您撤回同意前，根據您的同意而進行資料處理的合法性。
 

請注意，若您行使您的 (部分) 選擇與權利，您可能就再也無法使用我們的部分或所有服務。

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Special information for parents

我們保護您的個人資料

我們認真看待您託付給飛利浦的資料，我們有責任避免此等資料遭到意外或未經授權的變造、遺失、不當使用、揭露或存取。飛利浦採用各種安全性技術、技術性與組織措施來保護您的資料。為此，我們執行存取控制、使用防火牆及安全協定等措施。

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Special information for parents

給父母的特別資訊

根據適用法律之定義，這些服務的目標對象並非兒童，然而飛利浦採取的政策是在收集、使用或揭露兒童的個人資料前，必須先取得父母或監護人的同意，以遵循法律規定。我們致力於保護兒童的隱私權需求，並強烈鼓勵父母與監護人針對兒童的線上活動與權益扮演積極主動的角色。
 

如果父母或監護人發現自己的小孩未經自己的同意，即向我們提供其個人資料，請透過以下方式與我們聯絡：[email protected]。如果我們發現有兒童向我們提供其個人資料，我們會將此類資料從檔案中刪除。

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Changes to the privacy notice

地方特定資訊：您的加州隱私權利 (僅限美國)

加州民法第 1798.83 條規定，加州居民客戶可要求我們免費提供我們在前一日曆年基於直接行銷目的，而向第三方揭露的個人資訊 (若有)，一年以一次為限。如果適用，這類資訊包括我們在前一個日曆年分享的個人資訊類別清單，以及我們分享資訊之全部第三方的名稱和地址。如果您是加州居民並希望提出此等要求，請造訪我們的隱私權網站：http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

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Changes to the privacy notice

本隱私權聲明的變更

我們的服務得隨時變更，恕不事先通知。基於此一理由，我們保留隨時修改或更新本隱私權聲明之權利。本隱私權聲明如有更新，亦會更新隱私權聲明上方的日期。
 

我們鼓勵您定期回來檢閱本隱私權聲明的最新版本。
 

新版隱私權聲明於公告後立即生效。如果您不同意此修訂版聲明，您應變更偏好設定，或考慮停止使用我們的服務。在這些變更生效後，若您繼續存取或使用我們的服務，即代表您確認知悉並同意修訂版隱私權聲明的內容。

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Contact

與我們聯絡

如果您對本隱私權聲明的內容或飛利浦使用您個人資料的方式有任何問題，請透過 [email protected] 聯絡我們的資料保護專員。另外，您也有權向所在國家或地區的主管機關提出申訴。

 

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