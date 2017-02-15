搜尋關鍵字

請聯絡我們的客戶服務團隊，將有專人解答各項產品相關的問題，請按此了解詳情。

請聯絡我們的客戶服務團隊，將有專人解答各項產品相關的問題，請按此了解詳情。

  • 新升級專業音波流體潔力科技 專業全能亮白刷 10倍潔淨 • 6倍護齦 • 1天亮白

    新升級專業音波流體潔力科技

    專業全能亮白刷

    10倍潔淨 • 6倍護齦 • 1天亮白

    了解更多
    台灣官方直購

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
  • AI導入 賦活極亮髮絲-飛利浦美髮用品

    AI導入 賦活極亮髮絲


    獨家 SenseIQ 髮質識別科技，
    打造最適合你的風溫！

    了解更多
    台灣官方直購

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
  • headphones

    耳機系列


    金響大師, 極致高解析音效

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
  • wireless speakers

    耳機系列
     

    細膩音樂，
    隨心律動

    了解更多

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
  • 料理不費力，全靠穿透力-飛利浦廚房家電

    料理不費力
    全靠穿透力

    了解更多
    飛利浦健康氣炸鍋

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
  • 奈米級空氣清淨機

    奈米級
    空氣清淨機


    濾淨新等級

    了解更多
    飛利浦智能空氣清淨機

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
  • 享受雲朵拿鐵-飛利浦咖啡機

    享受雲朵拿鐵
    比簡單更簡單

    了解更多
    飛利浦全自動義式咖啡機

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

  • By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    人氣商品推薦

     

    美齒養成專案
    首創音波流體潔牙技術，刷牙2分鐘就是微洗牙

    了解更多
    飛利浦音波電動牙刷帶來高效潔牙效果

    濾淨力更重要！可有效濾除PM2.5小至PM0.02！
    醫療護理團隊 推薦使用

    了解更多
    Philips奈米級抗敏空氣清淨機
    飛利浦360⁰奈米級空氣清淨機

    美型上市! 飛利浦360⁰奈米級空氣清淨機


    有效過濾99.9%流感病毒*和小至PM0.003的奈米微粒**! 
    依據airmid測試結果**依據IUTA空氣過篩測試報告

    了解更多
    飛利浦陽壓呼吸器

    一夜好眠 -為美好生活蓄積能量

    陽壓呼吸器改善睡眠呼吸中止症,提升睡眠品質,精彩生活每一天!

    了解更多
    加入飛利浦台灣官方社群，掌握最新動態

    加入飛利浦台灣官方社群，帶您即時掌握最新動態

     

    最新產品上市訊息，好康活動快報全部網羅

    絕對不會再錯過粉絲專屬優惠

    LINE官方帳號
    FB粉絲團

    Discover 
    MyPhilips

    特定產品有延長保固的優惠活動

    獲得第一手飛利浦產品及促銷訊息

    快速取得產品支援訊息

    馬上註冊

    隨時為您提供協助

    尋找產品的資訊及更多使用說明：

    依產品號碼搜尋。

    建議結果
      何處可以找到我的型號？
      尋找產品號碼
      何處可以找到我的產品號碼？

      我們在您所選的國家/地區以外找到 {number} 項產品，可能不適用本地促銷活動。

      顯示產品 隱藏產品

      「{words}」的搜尋結果 (共 {number} 項產品)

      找到您的型號但...

      您的國家/地區不提供此產品，但我們在其他國家/地區有找到

      請根據產品號碼後 2 碼選擇您的型號，例如 RQ1280/21。

      Found your model!

      foundation-catalog.se01c-prx-search.search-sub-heading7

      foundation-catalog.se01c-prx-search.search-sub-heading8

      If this is the correct one, please select it below. Otherwise, search again.

      產品圖片

      產品說明

      型號

      返回所有產品

      何處可以找到我的型號？

      一般消費者

      專業人士

      關於飛利浦

      My Philips

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。