Philips Sonicare 隱私權注意事項


本隱私權注意事項上次更新時間：2018 年 12 月 04 日。

Philips Sonicare (「應用程式」) 就如何改善刷牙和口腔衛生習慣向全世界的使用者提出建議 (「服務」)。該應用程式使用 Philips Sonicare 連接的牙刷（「裝置」）及/或應用程式。
 

本隱私權注意事項旨在幫助您在使用我們的服務時了解我們的隱私慣例，包括我們收集哪些資料、收集資料的原因以及我們用這些資料做什麼，以及您的個人權利。本隱私權注意事項應用於「裝置」及/或應用程式收集或處理的個人資料，這些資料由 Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC 或其任何聯營公司或子公司（「Philips」、「我們的」、「我們」或「我們」）控制或受其控制。

另請閱讀我們的 Cookie 注意事項和使用條款，其中描述了使用我們服務須遵循的條款。

收集哪些個人資料以及用於哪些目的


當我們提供服務時，包括您存取、下載和安裝應用程式時，我們會收到或收集個人資料，詳情如下所述。
敏感的個人資料

我們收集以下敏感資料：

  • 當您決定將裝置連接到應用程式時裝置的潔牙資料。我們收集這些資料，以便在您刷牙時為您提供意見和即時引導。
  • 您的口腔護理資料，包括您的刷牙目標和其他口腔護理習慣/活動（如清潔牙縫和漱口），以及您在引導調查問卷和焦點區域的個性化頁面的回答（例如您的牙菌斑堆積、出血區域、牙齦萎縮和潛在蛀牙）。我們收集這些資料，以幫助您改善您的刷牙和口腔衛生習慣，並持續改變您的口腔健康。我們透過衡量您的目標進展並為您提供口腔護理建議來做到這一點。


敏感個人資料

我們還使用您的敏感資料為您提供個性化服務，例如在應用程式中引導您刷牙及與您的個性化三維口腔地圖同步；為您提供自訂計劃以立即處理沒有刷到的位置；追蹤您的刷頭效果；並依照下文「整合資料」部分所述為您開發新產品和服務。

在收集任何敏感資料之前，我們將根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 9.2.a. 條通知您並徵得您的明確同意。除上述規定外，我們還要求您不要在應用程式上或透過應用程式或者透過任何其他方式向我們傳送或披露任何敏感的個人資料（例如，社會安全號碼、與種族或族裔相關的資訊、政治觀點、宗教、哲學或其他信仰、健康、性生活或性取向、生物識別或遺傳特徵、犯罪背景或工會會員資格）。

帳戶資料

我們在您建立帳戶時收集您的個人資料。您可以使用 MyPhilips 帳戶或使用社群媒體基本資料登入應用程式。我們收集的個人資料可能包括您的名字、使用者名稱、個人資料照片、電子郵件地址、性別、生日/年齡、國家/地區、語言和密碼。對於中國使用者，我們會收集使用者的電話號碼。


如果您選擇透過社群媒體登入，我們收集的個人資料可能包括您的基本公眾資料（例如：個人資料照片、識別碼、性別、個人資料網址、生日、首頁和位置）和電子郵件。在此情況下，您的社群媒體提供者可能會收集您正在使用該應用程式並使用您的社群媒體帳戶登錄的資訊。請仔細閱讀您的社群媒體提供者的隱私權注意事項（例如，Facebook, Google+）來瞭解他們的隱私慣例，包括其所收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。
 

  • 所收集的個人資料用於建立和管理您的帳戶。您可以使用您的帳戶安全登入應用程式。如果您建立了 MyPhilips 帳戶以登入該應用程式，我們將向您傳送一封歡迎電子郵件，以驗證您的使用者名稱和密碼、與您溝通以回覆您的查詢、向您傳送嚴格的服務相關公告或直接行銷通訊（如您選擇接受）。您還可以使用 MyPhilips 帳戶訂購 Philips 產品或服務、參與促銷或遊戲，參與和 Philips 促銷相關的社群媒體活動（如按「讚」或「分享」），並參與產品測試或調查。
     

由於我們使用您的賬戶資料來提供服務，因此我們認為此處理對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約是必要的，且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條是合法的。

裝置 資料

我們可能會在您安裝、存取或使用裝置時收集特定於裝置的資訊，包括唯一使用者裝置編號和作業階段及使用資料，即可您使用裝置的相關資訊。

 

裝置還會記錄 (i) 您對裝置的使用情況，如使用時間和電池電量；(ii) 感測器資料，如牙刷的模式、位置、動作和壓力；(iii) 刷頭的類型和使用以及將此資料串流傳輸至應用程式。
 

  •  我們使用此資料與應用程式中的進度報告同步，追蹤刷頭效果並提醒您何時更換刷頭。
     

由於僅出於服務目的而處理您的裝置資料，因此我們認為，此處理對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約是必要的，且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條是合法的。

Cookie

在某些國家/地區，我們使用 Cookie、標籤或類似技術（「Cookie」）來運行、提供、改進、理解和自訂我們的服務。Cookie 可以識別您的行動裝置並收集您的個人資料，包括您的唯一使用者裝置編號、行動裝置的 IP 地址、您使用的行動網際網路瀏覽器或作業系統的類型、作業階段和使用資料，或與服務相關的效能資訊（即有關您使用應用程式的資訊）。

 

使用 Cookie 之前，我們會徵得您的同意。如需在此應用程式中使用 Cookie 的更多資訊，請閱讀我們的 Cookie 注意事項，您可以在應用程式的隱私設定下找到該注意事項。

交易資訊

在您支付我們的服務費用時，我們可能會收到來自應用商店或處理您付款之其他第三方的訊息和確認，如付款收據。


客戶支援

當您需要客戶支援時，我們可能會要求您向我們提供您使用我們服務的相關資訊，包括您與 Philips 的互動及如何與您聯絡，以便我們提供所需的支援。我們運營並提供服務，包括提供客戶支援，以及改進、修復和自訂我們的服務。當您與我們聯絡時，我們也會使用您的資訊回覆您。
 

我們認為，處理客戶支援資料對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約是必要的，且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條是合法的。
整合資料

我們可能會綜合您的個人資料（包括帳戶資料、敏感資料、Cookie）與在您互動期間以及使用 Philips 數位管道（如社群媒體、網站、電子郵件、應用和互聯產品）收集的資料，包括您的 IP 地址、Cookie、行動裝置資訊、您點按或輕觸的通訊材料、位置詳細資訊以及您瀏覽的網站。

 

我們使用您的整合資料來改進應用程式、裝置和服務的內容、功能和可用性，以及開發新產品和服務。在此情況下，我們認為您的整合資料的處理應基於 Philips 的合法權益，且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(f) 條是合法的。我們還可能匯總您的整合資料，刪除個別的個人資料，以建立出版物、演示文稿、報告或其他（行銷）通訊材料，我們可以將其用於內部和外部目的。
 

如果您根據自己的偏好和線上行為選擇接收可能與您相關的 Philips 產品、服務、活動和促銷的促銷資訊，我們可能會透過電子郵件、電話和其他數位管道（行動應用和社群媒體）向您傳送行銷和促銷資訊。為了能夠根據您的偏好和行為自訂通訊，並為您提供更相關和個性化的體驗，我們可能會分析您的整合資料。在向您傳送任何促銷通訊之前，我們會徵求您的同意。

權限

當應用程式需要獲得存取行動裝置感測器（例如，相機、Wi-Fi、地理位置或藍牙）或其他資料（例如照片、議程或聯絡人）的權限時，我們將徵求 您的同意。


  • 對於 Android 作業系統，需要粗略的地理位置才能連接至您的裝置。
  • 對於 iOS 作業系統，需要地理位置來識別附近何時有應用程式及裝置。
  • 您可以隨時透過應用程式或行動裝置的設定來封鎖地理位置的收集。
  • 有時，權限是行動裝置作業系統的一個技術前提條件。在這種情況下，應用程式可能要求您的存取此類感測器或資料的權限，但我們不會收集此類資料，除非您需要向您提供服務且僅在您同意之後。
個人資料與誰共享？


Philips 可能會根據本隱私權注意事項及/或適用法律向協力廠商服務提供者、業務合作夥伴或其他第三方披露您的個人資料。

服務供應商

我們與協力廠商服務提供者合作，幫助我們運營、提供、改進、理解、自訂、支援和行銷我們的服務。
 

我們可能會與以下服務提供者共享您的個人資料：

 

  • IT 與雲端供應商

這些服務提供者提供執行應用程式或提供服務所需的必要硬體、軟體、網路、儲存體、事務服務及/或相關技術。

 

  • 付款

我們與 WorldPay 合作，WorldPay 是一家服務提供者，負責處理與此應用程式的付款功能相關的財務資料，包括應用商店或處理您的付款的其他第三方。
 

Philips 要求其服務提供者為您的個人資料提供足夠級別的保護，類似於我們提供的級別。我們要求服務提供者僅根據我們的指示且僅出於上述特定目的處理您的個人資料，以獲取提供特定服務所需的最少量資料，並保護您個人資料的安全。
 

其他第三方

Philips 還可能與出於其自身目的而處理您的個人資料的協力廠商合作。如果 Philips 與出於其自身目的而使用您的個人資料的協力廠商共享您的個人資料，Philips 將確保在共享您的個人資料之前根據適用法律通知您及/或獲得您的同意。在此情況下，請仔細閱讀他們的隱私權注意事項，因為他們會告知他們的隱私慣例，包括他們收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。
 

Philips 有時會將業務或業務的一部分出售給另一家公司。該等所有權轉讓可能包括將與該業務直接相關的您的個人資料轉讓給收購公司。隱私權注意事項中的所有權利和義務均可由 Philips 自由轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司，這可能牽涉到合併、收購、重組或出售資產，或透過法律或其他方式，我們可能會將您的個人資料轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司、後繼實體或新擁有者。
 

在您的請求下，我們可能與以下協力廠商共享您的個人資料：

  • Delta Dental （僅限美國）
  • ONVZ （僅限荷蘭）
  • 亞馬遜（如果您所在的國家/地區提供亞馬遜即時補給服務 [DRS]，並且您已選擇接受）。

這些協力廠商可能為您提供他們自己的服務。我們可能應您的要求及/或根據適用法律與這些協力廠商共享您的個人資料。



亞馬遜即時補給服務

在某些國家/地區，我們支援 BrushSync 再訂購服務（「BrushSync」）。當您訂閱 BrushSync 時，應用程式將透過亞馬遜的即時補給服務（「DRS」）為您自動下達刷頭訂單。出於該等目的，您必須登入您的亞馬遜帳戶，亞馬遜將為您提供其自身的服務。請閱讀亞馬遜的 條款及細則隱私權注意事項，因為他們會告知其隱私慣例，包括其所收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。


當您設定 BrushSync 訂閱時，我們將與 Amazon 共享您的以下資料：裝置序號、裝置型號（hx 編號）以及何時需要訂購新刷頭（「BrushSync 資料」）。為了追蹤您的訂閱，我們將儲存您的亞馬遜客戶 ID。如果您取消訂閱 BrushSync，我們將刪除此客戶 ID。您可隨時使用應用程式的「我的刷頭」頁面中的「再訂購」設定 (i) 暫停或變更訂單；及/或 (ii) 透過亞馬遜取消任何訂單。

在您訂閱 BrushSync 時，由於我們僅出於上述目的處理您的 BrushSync 資料和亞馬遜客戶 ID，因此我們認為，此處理對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約是必要的，且根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條是合法的。

跨境轉移

您的個人資料可能在我們擁有設施或我們聘用服務提供者所在的任何國家/地區進行儲存和處理，並且透過使用服務，即表示您確認向您所在國家/地區以外的國家/地區轉移（如有）資訊，這些國家/地區的資料保護規則與您所在國家/地區不同。在某些情況下，這些其他國家/地區的法院、執法機構、監管機構或安全機構可能有權存取您的個人資料。


如果您位於歐洲經濟區內部，您的個人資料可能會被轉移至歐洲經濟區國家外部之歐洲委員會按歐洲經濟區標準認可為提供充分資料保護的附屬機構或服務提供者（這些國家的完整清單詳見此處 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm)。對於從歐洲經濟區至歐洲委員會認為不合適的國家（如美國）的轉移，我們已採取適當的措施，例如針對客戶、供應商和業務合作夥伴資料約束性公司規則及/或由歐盟委員會通過的標準契約條款保護您的個人資料。您可以透過按以上連結或聯絡 privacy@philips.com 獲取這些措施的副本。

我們會將您的資料保留多久？

我們會根據收集您的個人資料的目的，在需要或准許的時間內保留您的個人資料。我們確定保留期所用的標準包括：(i) 您使用應用程式和服務的時間長度；(ii) 我們是否有法律義務；或 (iii) 根據我們的法律地位（例如適用的訴訟時效、訴訟或監管調查）保留是否可取。
您的選擇和權利

如果您想要提交請求以存取、糾正、刪除、限制或反對處理您之前提供給我們的個人資料，或者您想要提交請求以出於將其傳輸給另一家公司（在適用法律規定的資料遷移權利範圍內）之目的接收個人資料電子副本，可透過 privacy@philips.com 與我們聯絡。我們將根據適用法律回應您的請求。


在您的請求中，請說明您希望存取、糾正、刪除，限制或反對其處理的個人資料。為保障您的權益，我們只會實施您的帳戶、電子郵件地址或其他帳戶資訊（用於向我們傳送您的請求）相關個人資料的請求，我們可能需要在實施您的請求前核實您的身分。我們會嘗試盡快在合理可行的情況下遵守您的要求。
 

如果我們依賴於您同意收集及/或處理您的個人資料，您可隨時撤銷您的同意，而不影響在您撤銷前基於同意處理的合法性。
 

請注意，如果您使用您的（部分）選擇和權利，可能無法全部或部分使用我們的服務。

我們保護您的個人資料

我們認真履行職責，保護您委託給 Philips 的資料，以防止意外或未經授權的變更、遺失、誤用、披露或存取。Philips 使用各種安全技術、技術和組織措施來幫助保護您的資料。為達致此目的，我們實施存取控制、使用防火牆和安全協定等。

適用於父母的特殊資訊

儘管根據適用法律的規定，服務並非針對兒童，但 Philips 的政策是遵守法律，即在收集、使用或披露兒童的個人資料之前需要獲得父母或監護人的許可。我們致力於保護兒童的隱私需求，並強烈鼓勵父母和監護人積極參與孩子的線上活動和興趣。
 

如果父母或監護人發現孩子在未經同意的情況下向我們提供個人資料，請透過 privacy@philips.com 與我們聯絡。如果我們發現孩子向我們提供了個人資料，我們將從我們的檔案中刪除他/她的資料。

當地特定資訊：您的加州隱私權（僅限美國）

加州民法典第 1798.83 節規定，身為加州居民的客戶可每年免費向我們索取有關我們在上一曆年出於直接行銷目的向協力廠商披露的個人資料（如有）的資訊。如果適用，此資訊將包括共享的個人資料類別清單以及我們在上一曆年與之共享資訊的所有協力廠商的名稱和地址。如果您是加州居民並且想提出此類請求，請瀏覽我們的隱私網站：http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

本隱私權注意事項的變更

我們的服務可能會不時發生變更，恕不另行通知。因此，我們保留隨時修改或更新本隱私權注意事項的權利。當更新本隱私權注意事項時，我們還將更新本隱私權注意事項頂部的日期。
 

建議您定期檢閱本隱私權注意事項的最新版本。

 

新的隱私權注意事項將在發佈後立即生效。如果您不同意修改後的注意事項，則應變更您的偏好，或考慮停止使用我們的服務。在這些變更生效後繼續存取或使用我們的服務，即確認您已被告知並同意經修訂的隱私權注意事項。

聯絡我們

如果您對本隱私權注意事項或 Philips 使用您的個人資料的方式有任何疑問，請透過 privacy@philips.com 聯絡我們的資料保護長。或者，您有權向您所在國家或地區的適格主管機構提出投訴。

 

100719-Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

Bothell, WA 98021