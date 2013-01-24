服務供應商

我們與協力廠商服務提供者合作，幫助我們運營、提供、改進、理解、自訂、支援和行銷我們的服務。



我們可能會與以下服務提供者共享您的個人資料：

IT 與雲端供應商

這些服務提供者提供執行應用程式或提供服務所需的必要硬體、軟體、網路、儲存體、事務服務及/或相關技術。

付款

我們與 WorldPay 合作，WorldPay 是一家服務提供者，負責處理與此應用程式的付款功能相關的財務資料，包括應用商店或處理您的付款的其他第三方。



Philips 要求其服務提供者為您的個人資料提供足夠級別的保護，類似於我們提供的級別。我們要求服務提供者僅根據我們的指示且僅出於上述特定目的處理您的個人資料，以獲取提供特定服務所需的最少量資料，並保護您個人資料的安全。



其他第三方

Philips 還可能與出於其自身目的而處理您的個人資料的協力廠商合作。如果 Philips 與出於其自身目的而使用您的個人資料的協力廠商共享您的個人資料，Philips 將確保在共享您的個人資料之前根據適用法律通知您及/或獲得您的同意。在此情況下，請仔細閱讀他們的隱私權注意事項，因為他們會告知他們的隱私慣例，包括他們收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。



Philips 有時會將業務或業務的一部分出售給另一家公司。該等所有權轉讓可能包括將與該業務直接相關的您的個人資料轉讓給收購公司。隱私權注意事項中的所有權利和義務均可由 Philips 自由轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司，這可能牽涉到合併、收購、重組或出售資產，或透過法律或其他方式，我們可能會將您的個人資料轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司、後繼實體或新擁有者。



在您的請求下，我們可能與以下協力廠商共享您的個人資料：

Delta Dental （僅限美國）

（僅限美國） ONVZ （僅限荷蘭）

（僅限荷蘭） 亞馬遜（如果您所在的國家/地區提供亞馬遜即時補給服務 [DRS]，並且您已選擇接受）。





這些協力廠商可能為您提供他們自己的服務。我們可能應您的要求及/或根據適用法律與這些協力廠商共享您的個人資料。





We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China. Grooming App service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

