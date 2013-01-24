Assess a range of clinical parameters.
With four simultaneous channels of EEG waveforms, the Masimo SedLine module enables bilateral EEG monitoring. It compares the left and right side of the frontal and pre-frontal cortices of the brain to generate a processed EEG parameter, the Patient State Index (PSI). This proprietary EEG variable analyzes the effect of anesthetic agents such as Alfentanil, Desflurane, Fentanyl, Isoflurane, Nitrous Oxide, Propofol, Remifentanil, and Sevoflurane. Other SedLine measurements include Electromyography, Suppression Ratio, Artifact, Spectral Edge Frequency, and Asymmetry monitoring to quantify the difference in the brain activity between the left and right hemispheres.