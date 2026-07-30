EPIQ Elite

xRes Pro+
xRes Pro+ uses next-generation image processing to enhance image sharpness and detail resolution, helping provide clear visualization of anatomical structures across a wide range of exams. Advanced processing improves border delineation, particularly in breast, thyroid, and musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging, supporting the assessment of fine anatomical detail. The technology intelligently adjusts imaging parameters based on patient characteristics and penetration requirements to help optimize image quality and consistency across clinical applications.