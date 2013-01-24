主頁
L15-7io Broadband compact linear array transducer

L15-7io

Broadband compact linear array transducer

Learn more about the Philips L15-7io broadband compact linear array transducer in the specification table below.

特點
Technology: Broadband, Unique acoustic lens for imaging at transducer surface

Number of elements: 128

Frequency range: 15-7 MHz

