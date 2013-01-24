主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

DigiTrak Dual Docking Station

DigiTrak

Dual Docking Station

尋找類似產品

The dual docking station downloads ECG files and accommodates both DigiTrak XT and DigiTrak Plus Holter recorders.

聯繫我們

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand