IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Table Top Mount

Learn more about additional options available to mount an IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.