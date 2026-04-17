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IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX MP5/MP5T Bed Hanger
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX MP5/MP5T Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX MP5/MP5T Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor to bed headboard or footboard
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution GCX MP5/MP5T Bed Hanger
(318.47 KB)
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InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount
Features
InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0061-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP5 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution GCX MP5/MP5T Bed Hanger
PDF
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318.47 KB
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