Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution

Avalon FM40 and FM50 ITD FM40 and FM50 Cart with 3 drawers

Mounting solution

Learn more about a cart with 3 drawers and 1 pullout shelf available for the Philips Avalon FM40/50 monitor.

FM40/50-Cart 3D: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. FC.4510.800 Kit includes: kit for Foot Location shelf; pullout shelf; drawers (3x).

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 15 kg / 33 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

