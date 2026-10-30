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General Mounts Philips General Mounting
General Mounts Philips General Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
General Mounts Philips General Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the types of mounts available for a variety of products.
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Configuration-1
Configuration-2
Features
Configuration-1
ITD Support profile L320mm (ITD part no. TS 6006.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Configuration-2
ITD Support profile L640mm (ITD part no. TS 6001.1) consists of support profile including strain relief; max load: 50 kg / 110 lbs.
Specifications
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Cable lead
Covered
Surface
RAL 7035 light grey, powder coated
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