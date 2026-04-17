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Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Desk Mounting
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Desk Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting ITD Desk Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about desk mounting solutions available for Intellivue MP90, M1097A, M8033A and M8031B.
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Adapter plate for shelf with foot location
Features
Adapter plate for shelf with foot location
ITD part no. TS 6160.9 consists of adapter plate for foot location; column height 264 mm; vertical holder height 128 mm; tilt and swivel adapter for flat screen.
Specifications
Additional Information
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Max. load
23 kg / 50.6 lbs
Finish
Adapter plate for foot location
Arctic White
Column
RAL 7035 light grey
Support Post
Aluminium natural anodized
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