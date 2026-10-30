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IntelliVue MX800 ITD Desk Mounts
IntelliVue MX800 ITD Desk Mounts
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX800 ITD Desk Mounts
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the desk adapter, including a tilt and swivel unit for Philips IntelliVue MX800 monitor.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
(463.39 KB)
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Desk adapter: Mounting kit
Features
Desk adapter: Mounting kit
ITD part no. TS.6025.991 Kit includes: Desk adapter; Counter plate; Tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for Philips IntelliVue MX800.
Specifications
Additional information
DIN EN 60601-1
2006 tested
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
14 kg / 30,8 lbs
Finish, tilt and swivel unit and desk adapter
RAL 7035 light grey, powder-coated
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Mounting solution
PDF
|
463.39 KB
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