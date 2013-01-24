主頁
DWI TSE - Brain MR Clinical application

DWI TSE - Brain

MR Clinical application

DWI TSE allows diffusion imaging with excellent signal-to-noise ratio and sharpness with reduced geometric distortion*, especially in challenging anatomies such as inner ear.

  • * Compared to DWI EPI

