Our Neuro suite provides workflow options, dedicated interventional neuro tools, and neuro accessories to support high levels of procedural efficiency and redefine outcomes for your stroke patients. They support each step of your procedure – as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results.
New technologies and devices make it more challenging than ever to efficiently navigate to the feeding vessel and accurately position devices - all while avoiding arterial dissection and spasms and minimizing contrast agent and radiation use.
After aneursym treatment, clinicians need to check that the device(s) has been properly placed and deployed in the context of the feeding vessel, the neck, and sac of the aneurysm. It is efficient to measure the efftect of the device while the patient is still on the table to check that there is no dissection or decrease of flow in the aneurysm.
Helps you reduce dose by positioning the system or table on Last Image Hold so you can prepare your next run without using fluoroscopy.
Your ability to visualize the extremely complex pathologies of AVMs, fistula and other malformations is crucial in deciding whether to treat or monitor a patient. For decades, neuro specialists have relied on Philips sophisticated neuro imaging solutions to support confident planning and treatment decisions for AVM interventions. Now, as the field shifts towards medical monitoring of unruptured AVMs, our unique imaging capabilities can once again make the difference.
Neuro suite provides workflow options, dedicated neuro interventional tools and neuro accessories to improve procedural accuracy and
reduce radiation exposure for staff and patients during AVM interventions. They support each step of your procedure – as you decide, guide, treat, and confirm treatment results.
SmartCT Roadmap provides a live 3D image overlay that can be segmented to
emphasize the targeted vessel and lesions, supporting fast catheter navigation. The
SmartCT Roadmap overlays a 3D reconstruction of the vessel tree, vessel segments, or annotations with live fluoro
"If you don't see, you cannot treat a patient. The Azurion brings a complete rethinking of the system"
Prof Laurent Spelle
Interventional Neuroradiologist, Chairman
NEURI, the Brain Vascular Centre Bicetre Hospital,
Paris Sud University
Watch the video to learn the experience of Prof Spelle and his colleagues.
