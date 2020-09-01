主頁
ESC 2020

Welcome to Philips Live!
at ESC 2020

ESC Congress 2020
29 August – 1 September, 2020

Thank you for joining us for this unique virtual experience. While ESC 2020 is over, our complete program of demos, webinars, symposia and keynotes are still available. Access them on-demand now.

Philips Live!
View on-demand sessions
Impactful solutions. Empowering care.

We’re with you to reimagine cardiac care. As the spread of COVID-19 persists throughout the global community, Philips is steadfast in our commitment to support health systems and healthcare professionals. The crisis has become a catalyst for change – a defining moment for all of us. Now more than ever, we stand true to our mission of improving lives -- finding ways to stay connected and provide resources as educational events move online. 

 

Philips Live! welcomes you to our European Society of Cardiology virtual experience. To begin your journey, watch Bert van Meurs, Chief Business Leader – Image Guided Therapy, share detail on how Philips is bringing together cardiology solutions to elevate clinical confidence, improve patient and staff experience and improve outcomes.

 

We hope you continue to enjoy Philips Live! at ESC through this digital platform and look forward to connecting with you.

Bert van Meurs, Chief Business Leader video

To provide you with the best virtual experience we are designing this Philips Live! ESC event in three different ways to allow you to explore, engage and learn how Philips is helping you advance cardiac care.

Learn


How cardiologists use a combination of Philips solutions to address some of your top cardiac challenges.
Cardiac implications of COVID-19
Emergency assessment of patient cardiac condition
Early indication of patient deterioration
Interventional cardiology and electrophysiology

See


New innovations as well as insights from you on how the next generation is transforming healthcare.
New innovations

Future Health Index:

The Age of Opportunity
Future Health Index: The Age of Opportunity

Explore


Philips solutions as you would in a live booth event. Schedule live 1:1 meetings or product demonstrations.
Echocardiography and CT
Cardiology Informatics and monitoring
Interventional cardiology
Electrophysiology

Clinical confidence: Cardiac implications of COVID-19

placeholder image

Masterclass:

Management of COVID-19 related cardiac complications

Roberto M. Lang, MD
Professor of Medicine,
Director, Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging Laboratory,
University of Chicago
Chicago, IL, USA
COVID-19 infection is typically associated with the respiratory system, but preliminary reports indicate that heart muscle damage may be observed in many cases. Watch two interviews with Prof. Roberto Lang, Director of the Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging Laboratory at the University of Chicago, where he shares his opinion on how existing, automated and robust echocardiography tools, designed to analyze volumes and strain of left and right ventricle, may help in the precise, long term cardiac assessment of post COVID-19 patients.
View session ›
placeholder image

Masterclass:

The role of imaging in COVID-19: A view for the present and the future

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health at Philips

In this encore presentation from the June ESC Cardiac Roundtable, Dr. Goncalves discusses the role of imaging to help identify patients infected with COVID-19 and avoid further spreading of the infection as well as the important role imaging can play in the diagnosis of cardiac complications. Key learnings shared include ST segment elevation in COVID-19 patients, the use of CT to avoid false activation of the cathlab as well as the diagnosis of cardiac complications in COVID-19 patients. The role of imaging in COVID-19 continues to evolve as healthcare providers work to understand and manage the disease in patients globally.
View session ›
Learn from a global expert physician panel at the ESC Industry Q&A Session
Watch ‘Right ventricle: the forgotten heart chamber. When and how should we analyze it.’ with Dr. Valentina Volpato
View an EPIQ CVx adult diagnostic demonstration
Watch Dr. Covadonga Fernández-Golfín demonstrate Lumify in action
View a demonstration of Lumify tele-ultrasound with Reacts
View a demonstration of TOMTEC ARENA
Watch Dr. Jonathon Leipsic share Philips’ solution for CT coronaries analysis

Improving patient and staff experience: Emergency assessment of patient cardiac condition

Early assessment of patient cardiac condition in a field or emergency setting helps expedite targeted diagnostics and care in the field and once the patient arrives to the emergency department. See how Tempus PRO monitor/defibrillator with Philips emergency care informatics suite, provide two-way communication with imaging transfer to the ED staff, streamlining workflows to reduce time to key treatment needs.
View a demonstration of Philips emergency care informatics suite
Watch Dr. Covadonga Fernández-Golfín demonstrate Lumify in action
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular image and information management solution
a patient being carried on a stretcher with Tempus beside them

Masterclass:

Emergency assessment of patient cardiac condition

Prof. Richard Lyon, MBE

Consultant in Emergency Medicine

Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, UK

View session ›

Clinical confidence: Early indication of patient deterioration

Many cardiac diseases are detected in their late stages when clinical symptoms are obvious but the benefit of certain therapeutic options is limited. In order to optimize patient outcomes it is important to detect signs of patient deterioration before clinical symptoms become evident so treatment can be provided before irreversible damage to the heart occurs. Listen to Dr. Jorge Solis, Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, Madrid, describe how he utilized current guidelines, Philips imaging insights (EPIQ CVx with Philips TrueVue, IntelliSpace Portal) and the Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular platform to detect a mitral valve prolapse in its subclinical stage by monitoring a patient’s images and medical insights over time.
Watch mitral valve assessment with Dr. Teresa Fernandez Lopez
'How echo can help in the comprehensive assessment of the left ventricle’ by Dr. Valentina Volpato
Watch ‘Right ventricle: the forgotten heart chamber. When and how should we analyze it. ’ with Dr. Valentina Volpato
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular image and information management solution
Introducing Affiniti CVx
View Philips Cardiac TrueVue on EPIQ CVx
View an Affiniti CVx with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular demonstration
View an EPIQ CVxi with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular demonstration
placeholder image

Masterclass:

Early indication of patient deterioration

Jorge Solis, MD, PhD

Director of the Non-Invasive Cardiology area and the Valvulopathies Unit of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre

Madrid, Spain

View session ›

Clinical confidence and improved outcomes: Interventional cardiology and electrophysiology

Our interventional cardiology and electrophysiology solutions uniquely integrate best-in class imaging systems and software, with specialized diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to support optimal treatment.
clinician in operating room pointing at the screen

For SHD procedures, explore how the new Azurion with FlexArm plus EchoNavigator, EPIQ CVxi and IntelliSpace Cardiovascular provide procedural confidence and operational efficiency. See how our solution for CAD interventions, featuring Azurion, IntraSight and iFR, addresses the quadruple aim of healthcare. 

 

Hear from fellow Electrophysiologists how the KODEX-EPD system has the potential to greatly simplify navigation and support personalized ablation planning and delivery by allowing for highly detailed visualization of cardiac anatomy in real-time through its novel dielectric imaging technology.

Coronary artery disease

Introducing the next generation of Azurion
View a demonstration of Azurion
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular - orchestrating your interventional workflow
Experience the Philips IntraSight interventional applications platform
Learn more about iFR and the quadruple aim
Watch Dynamic Coronary Roadmap in action
Watch StentBoost Live in action
View a demonstration of Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3

Structural heart disease

Experience Azurion with FlexArm
View a demonstration of Azurion with FlexArm
Learn about the Philips LAA solution on EPIQ CVx
View a demonstration of EPIQ CVxi
View a demonstration of HeartNavigator
View a demonstration of EchoNavigator
Watch EchoNavigator in action in an LAA occlusion case
Watch EchoNavigator in action in a MitraClip procedure
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular - orchestrating your interventional workflow
View a demonstration of Philips Hemo system with IntelliVue X3

Electrophysiology

Introducing dielectric imaging
‘EPD technology: A new paradigm for intercardiac mapping’ with Dr. Larry Chinitz
‘KODEX-EPD: A new cardiac imaging technology’ with Dr. Jose Osorio
‘Early clinical experience with KODEX-EPD for cryo-ablation procedures’ with Dr. Marcin Kowalski
Watch the KODEX-EPD system in action
Learn more about the KODEX-EPD system

ESC industry Q&A session:

Pushing boundaries of cardiac visualization with an innovative echo toolkit

View the ESC session
Precise echocardiographic heart assessment is very important in early detection of subclinical stages of valvular heart disease, proper qualification for left atrium appendage occlusion or other structural heart disease interventions, as well as for monitoring cardiotoxic effects of COVID-19 infection. Join this live symposium to hear from Dr. Alexandra Goncalves, Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health at Philips, and an expert panel about how Philips is delivering a new, innovative echo toolkit designed for clinical confidence in these scenarios.

Panel:

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health at Philips

Teresa Lopez-Fernández, MD

Senior Consultant Cardiologist,
La Paz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain

Roberto M. Lang, MD

Director of Non-invasive Cardiology, University of Chicago

Chicago, IL, USA

Jose Luis Zamorano Gomez

Madrid, Spain

Mingxing Xie

Wuhan, China

Mark John Monaghan

London, United Kingdom

Lissa Sugeng

New Haven, CT, USA

ESC session:

The digital twin: the need for a public-private partnership

View the ESC session
ger janssen
Ger Janssen
Head of Digital Twin at Philips
Ger Janssen, head of Digital Twin at Philips, shares the company’s vision on the patient digital twin with two examples from clinical practice: 1. The anatomically intelligent HeartModel on the EPIQ CVx ultrasound systems and 2. The sim&size tool from Sim&Cure, which was integrated into the Azurion simulator for use at conferences. The session will cover the challenges related to patient digital twin, and how to address and translate via partnerships, including public-private ones.
Future Health Index 2020 logo

Keynote presentation

The age of opportunity: Empowering the next generation to transform healthcare

This year’s Future Health Index findings and what they mean for cardiologists


Join Philips Live! as Chief Medical Officer Jan Kimpen, MD, PhD and Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health, Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC discuss the themes of the 2020 Future Health Index report, as well as what healthcare leaders can do to attract and retain cardiologists in Europe.

Presenters
Jan Kimpen

Jan Kimpen, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer

Alexandra Goncalves

Alexandra Goncalves, MD, PhD, MMSc, FESC

Medical Officer for Cardiology and Personal Health

Shaping the future of health together
View keynote presentation

New innovations

Explore our newest innovations in cardiology, designed to provide clinical confidence, improve the patient and staff experience and optimize outcomes. Schedule time with a Philips expert to set up a live demonstration or watch a recorded version below.
Contact us
affiniti cvx thumbnail

EPIQ CVx

Philips EPIQ CVx ultrasound system delivers the tools you need to inform your clinical decisions supporting you in delivering outstanding patient care at every step, from diagnosis to treatment.
View a demonstration
affiniti cvx thumbnail

Affiniti CVx

Affiniti CVx ultrasound system is specifically designed to meet the everyday demands of cardiology – helping you deliver better care to more patients. (CE mark pending)
View a demonstration
epiq cvx thumbnail

EPIQ CVxi

EPIQ CVxi is a cardiovascular ultrasound system built to enhance your comprehension of anatomical structures, catheters and devices location during interventional cardiac procedures, which enables multimodality decision support.
View a demonstration
intellispace cardiovascular 5.x thumbnail

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 5.x

The Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular solution provides a single point of access to images and information anytime and virtually anywhere*. Perform comprehensive analysis, quantification and reporting for fast, informed decision making.
View a demonstration
intellispace corsium thumbnail

Philips emergency care informatics suite

Philips emergency care informatics suite is a web-based software platform for near real-time patient data transfer and two-way communication, designed for the modern EMS.
View a demonstration

Experience Philips solutions as you would in a live booth event

ESC virtual booth
*

