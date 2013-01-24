主頁
Global leader in health technology with Cardiovascular industry leading solutions and over 125 years of innovation experience

Partnering with Philips to enhance your Cardiovascular performance towards Cath Labs performance.

In this dynamic clinical space, we see a rapidly changing climate with highly opposing demands. Therefore, it can be a challenge to run your Cath Lab department finding your answers alone to deliver consistent, high quality cardiac care in a cost effective way.

 

That’s why Philips further develops within the cardiology space with Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions.

Key benefits

 

With Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions we want to partner to empower you to improve your clinical, operational and financial performance of your cardiology department. Ongoing collaborations have already shown the impact it can have to:

Elevate clinical performance icon

Elevate clinical performance

Boost operational efficiency icon

Boost operational efficiency

Deliver data icon

Deliver data-driven change

Long-term success icon

Strategize for long-term success

Our partnering approach


To support achieving both your short and long-term goals we offer a broad range of expertise’s relevant for cath lab management. Through a collaborative process we uncover deep insights to define actionable, tailored and flexible solutions. And as we are in this together, we will be partnering for the long-term, with shared purpose and joint commitment.
Explore
Hospital icon
Understand your ambition strategy challenges.
Assess
Identity icon
Baseline performance and identify improvement opportunities
Read more
Define
Hand shake icon
Partnering in a program integral solution business model joint objectives.
Drive Outcomes
Settings icon
Implement joint governance monitor progress.
Drive Outcomes
Hospital icon
Implement Joint governance Monitor progress
Quick scan

Identify improvement areas to meet clinical, operational or financial targets.

Challenge

Hospitals want to optimize work processes and improve their current setup of their cath lab department, based on objective data. Identifying improvements areas in patient planning, room occupancy, procedures, change-over times, patient waiting times, stock management and patient satisfaction are key.

Our Philips solution

Philips offers a Quick Scan assessment to assist hospitals in understanding the current state of their performance. A department wide analysis of various quality parameters; data exports combined with interviews and observations inside the department. Identifying key challenges and opportunities for improvements within six focus areas*. Highlighting recommendations for key challenges in order to enhance the performance of the cath lab department. Improving future-state processes starts with an understanding past performance. Enabling us to drive short and long term improvements along our collaboration.

Key outcomes

Baseline current performance (data-driven)

Identify improvement areas to drive outcomes

Increase patient and staff experience

Optimize the cath lab department

*Operational performance, technology management, facility planning & design, IT infrastructure, education & training and inventory management.

We provide the solutions in the following fields

Enlisting an experienced, trusted partner in cardiology

We harness decades of cardiology clinical expertise, services and technology innovations to define a solution based on your unique challenges.

Instead of addressing opposing demands in cardiac care alone, please contact Philips to explore what Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions can mean for you.

Let’s share our passion for cardiac care with a joint commitment to make a profound difference to improve people’s lives.
  • Broad understanding of the patient journey and information flows.
  • Industry leading propositions.
  • Digital and analytical capabilities.
  • Extensive long-term partnering experience.
  • Device agnostic, providing flexibility and clinical freedom of choice.
  • 100+ country global presence of a wide range of professional services.

Partnering with healthcare organizations to deliver better outcomes

    Image-guided therapy systems


    Together with our procedural solutions we help to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient in real time during the procedure.

     

    EP Suite

    PCI Suite

    SHD Suite

    Vascular Suite

    Learn more

