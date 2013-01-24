Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions

Quick scan



Identify improvement areas to meet clinical, operational or financial targets.



Challenge



Hospitals want to optimize work processes and improve their current setup of their cath lab department, based on objective data. Identifying improvements areas in patient planning, room occupancy, procedures, change-over times, patient waiting times, stock management and patient satisfaction are key.



Our Philips solution



Philips offers a Quick Scan assessment to assist hospitals in understanding the current state of their performance. A department wide analysis of various quality parameters; data exports combined with interviews and observations inside the department. Identifying key challenges and opportunities for improvements within six focus areas*. Highlighting recommendations for key challenges in order to enhance the performance of the cath lab department. Improving future-state processes starts with an understanding past performance. Enabling us to drive short and long term improvements along our collaboration.