The Leipzig Interventional Course

LINC 2019

Booth # 13a

January 22 to 25, 2019

Trade Fair Leipzig, Hall 2

Messe-Allee 1, 04356 Leipzig, Germany

Philips is the leader in image-guided therapy, providing integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures. We help healthcare providers to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time during the procedure to enable better outcomes for each patient and at population level.

 

Working together with clinicians, we use our comprehensive portfolio of interventional imaging systems, smart devices, software and services to treat one patient every second worldwide.

 

Together with health providers we optimize care delivery, reduce total costs, and help clinicians treat patients better so they can get back faster to the lives they love.

This year in Leipzig Philips will showcase unique position, as a global leader in interventional care. We are preparing gamechanging innovations in image guided therapy systems and devices. Stop by our booth 13a to get a demo session, and join us in extensive scientific program to learn more.

Lectures to follow

Hear from the prominent experts on advancements in image guided therapy
Our solutions

Drug coated balloons
Maximize your results with Stellarex in common and complex lesions.
Drug coated balloons

Vessel Preparation​

Discover our 3 lesion preparation tools with distinct mechanisms of action.

Crossing

Discover our portfolio including the solution for intraluminal and sub-intimal crossing.

Imaging

Our imaging technology allows you to visualize blood vessels from the inside out.

Philips Symposium

Tuesday, January 22nd, 9:30 11:00, Room 1 - Main Arena 1

See clearly, treat optimally: Image guided therapy on the rise


Supported with an educational grant from Philips

Moderators: D. Scheinert, F. Moll

Panel: C. Pena, J. Reekers, F. Fanelli, M. Izamis

Topic
Time
Lecture Title
Speaker
Intro
5
Introduction & Learning Objectives
Dierk Scheinert
Next generation IGT suite & Clarity
14
Next generation pan-vascular suite: optimizing patient management and outcomes
Constantino Peña
2D Perfusion
8
Perfusion angiography for optimizing planning and treatment of diabetic foot
Jim A. Reekers
LIVE CASE #1
20
BTK recorded case presentation
Marco Manzi
IVUS
8
Role of IVUS within a "treat-optimally" algorithm of care
Fabrizio Fanelli
Various
10
Innovations at the forefront: a glance at the future of Image guided Therapy
Maria Louisa Izamis
LIVE CASE #2
20
SFA: Philips System + Phoenix or AngioSculpt or Laser + Stellarex from Leipzig
Closure
5
Q&A and Conclusions

