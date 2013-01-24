Booth # 13a
January 22 to 25, 2019
Trade Fair Leipzig, Hall 2
Messe-Allee 1, 04356 Leipzig, Germany
Philips is the leader in image-guided therapy, providing integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures. We help healthcare providers to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time during the procedure to enable better outcomes for each patient and at population level.
Working together with clinicians, we use our comprehensive portfolio of interventional imaging systems, smart devices, software and services to treat one patient every second worldwide.
Together with health providers we optimize care delivery, reduce total costs, and help clinicians treat patients better so they can get back faster to the lives they love.
Moderators: D. Scheinert, F. Moll
Panel: C. Pena, J. Reekers, F. Fanelli, M. Izamis
|
Topic
|
Time
|
Lecture Title
|
Speaker
|
Intro
|
5
|
Introduction & Learning Objectives
|
Dierk Scheinert
|
Next generation IGT suite & Clarity
|
14
|
Next generation pan-vascular suite: optimizing patient management and outcomes
|
Constantino Peña
|
2D Perfusion
|
8
|
Perfusion angiography for optimizing planning and treatment of diabetic foot
|
Jim A. Reekers
|
LIVE CASE #1
|
20
|
BTK recorded case presentation
|
Marco Manzi
|
IVUS
|
8
|
Role of IVUS within a "treat-optimally" algorithm of care
|
Fabrizio Fanelli
|
Various
|
10
|
Innovations at the forefront: a glance at the future of Image guided Therapy
|
Maria Louisa Izamis
|
LIVE CASE #2
|
20
|
SFA: Philips System + Phoenix or AngioSculpt or Laser + Stellarex from Leipzig
|
|
Closure
|
5
|
Q&A and Conclusions
|