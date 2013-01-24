主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

Ambient Experience

‹ Ambient Experience

Improving patient experience with personalized environments

Contact us
Need more information on Ambient Experience?
We will contact you as soon as possible.
Contact us

聯絡資訊

* 此欄位為必填

聯繫方式

*
*
*
*

公司詳情

*
*
*
這是什麼意思？
Philips Ambient Experience creates patient-friendly environments by integrating architecture, design and enabling technologies that can help to calm patients, increase efficiency and workflow. This innovative people-focused solutions enables patients to select room themes and sounds, allowing them to personalize the environment and surround themselves in a relaxing, calming atmosphere.

The themes are an important feature for Ambient Experience that helps patients to feel engaged and will provide them positive distraction and a feeling of control.
用我們的篩選器縮小您的選擇範圍
依據搜尋條件所找到的專案 project found based on search criteria

您所選的篩選條件無法呈現任何結果

請調整您的篩選器.
如果您有任何問題，請聯絡我們 聯絡我們

    Related services


    Learn more about Ambient Experience

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand