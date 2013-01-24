主頁
飛利浦 - 按一下這裡瀏覽至首頁

搜尋關鍵字

Dosewise
hero diagnoisis large

Philips DoseWise

Radiation dose management

    Philips DoseWise enables you to build a sustainable radiation safety program in your department.

    Establishing an effective radiation dose management program requires a change in organizational culture, as well as tools and collaboration.  Elements such as imaging protocol harmonization across the institution, data recording and analysis, patient education on radiation awareness, and a common set of expectations regarding departmental safety are key to success. 

     

    Measuring dose is just the beginning. How you use that data to create a structured, sustainable safety culture is where DoseWise excels.

    *

    聯絡資訊

    * 此欄位為必填
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    通過指定您的聯繫原因，我們將能夠為您提供更好的服務。
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    這是什麼意思？
    Final CEE consent
    Download infographic
    Download our infographic to learn more about achieving a culture of radiation safety
    Download infographic

    In DoseWise, we believe there are three pillars to an effective radiation safety program:        

    Radiation dose management solutions

    DoseWise Solutions

     

    Every solution we offer is focused on making radiation safety a seamless part of your workflow and helps your organization stay compliant - and your staff and patients safe. 

    DoseWise Portal: Automatically collect complete and accurate radiation dose data.

    DoseAware: Helps medical staff and physicians evaluate and directly adjust their behavior.

    Education and Training

    Education and Training

     

    As a DoseWise customer, you can learn more about topics like radiation physics, dose optimization, quality programs, metrics and compliance. Our wide choice in radiation dose-related clinical and product training helps change behaviours to promote a culture of safety in dose management.

    View more
    Education and Training

    Knowledge Resources

     

    Use our information hub to access documents, articles and other sources of insights into dose management, radiation protection, staff & patient safety and other relevant topics. This extensive database is a valuable source of knowledge when considering many dose-related questions.

    View more
    Epage/dominic
    Dominic Siewko
    Radiation Health and Safety Officer, Philips
    Everything at DoseWise – our leading imaging technology, consulting/advisory services, insight, education and training – has been designed to support your journey to building a sustainable radiation safety program.  Our entire team stands ready to collaborate with you to build a sustainable and effective quality program that helps your organization stay compliant—and your staff and patients safe—today and in the future. ” 

    Dominic Siewko, Radiation Health and Safety Officer, Philips

    See how real-time radiation insight led to changed habits at Liverpool hospital

    Avignon video

    “DoseAware has provided a lot of information that's reassuring for new cardiologists that are coming through because they are more and more conscious of radiation risks”.    

    Chris Abell – Superintendent Radiographer at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital
    Helsinki video
    “DoseAware has really changed our practice and I think, has helped reduce our radiation exposure both to myself, the rest of the staff in the lab, and the patients”.
    Clare Appleby – Consultant Cardiologist at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital
    craig lamb
    “I love using the DoseAware for everything. We will use it for putting it around the room to see which areas of the room are better for standing. Or monitoring the actual patient to see which angles are giving more or less dose - live basically”.
    Craig Lamb – Radiographer at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital
    dosewise solutions

    Are you ready for Euratom compliance?

     

    In 2013, Euratom issued Council Directive 2013/59/Euratom, which lays down basic safety standards for protection against the dangers arising from exposure to ionizing radiation. This new directive supersedes previous directives and significantly impacts radiology departments across Europe.

     

    The standards defined in Council Directive 2013/59/Euratom are based on recommendations from ICRP and are comparable to the IAEA (International) basic safety standards for radiation safety. To be in compliance, your institution must be ready to meet these new standards by 6 February, 2018.

    Click here to learn more

    Resources

    Documents

    What's trending

    Latest posts

     

    Radiation safety and the growing importance of hospital IT interoperability


    The Road Ahead: The Future of Radiology Needs Radiation Safety Programs


    Radiation dose management in 2016

     

    The new Joint Commission Standards: what they mean and how to tackle them

     

    The Radiation Dose Dilemma: Risks, Rewards and the Real Story

     

    Radiation in the interventional setting to be respected, not feared.

    @PhilipsHealth

    Read more

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand