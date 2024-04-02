By Philips ∙ Featuring: Prof. Hashimoto, Prof. Niwa, Muro RT, Shibukawa, RT ∙ May, 2020 ∙ 5:30 min
In a seismic region like Kanagawa Prefecture, Tokai University Hospital's decision to purchase a BlueSeal MR system with helium-free operations was a strategic move. The hospital opted for the Ingenia Ambition not only for its advanced capabilities but also for the system’s ability to manage emergency situations. With the EasySwitch functionality, the team at Tokai University Hospital is now able to take appropriate measures in case of a natural disaster by easily turning the magnet on and off from the console.
“We believe that magnets with helium-free operations will play an important role in the reliable and sustainable operations of hospitals in the future.” Prof. Hashimoto
Tokai University Hospital
Prof. Hashimoto
