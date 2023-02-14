By Philips ∙ Featuring Mr.Kota Mitsui ∙ Radiological Technologist ∙ Deputy Chief
Radiological Technologist ∙ Saga Medical Center Koseikan ∙ Saga Prefecture , Japan ∙ October 7 2024 ∙ 5 minutes
Saga Medical Center Koseikan (SMC Koseikan) in Saga Prefecture , Japan, is a key regional medical support hospital with 450 beds. SMC scans all emergency patients the same day, complicating upgrades. The MR upgrade aimed to improve image quality, shorten scan times and minimize disruption. The SmartPath to Ingenia Elition X was chosen, offering shorter imaging times, better image quality, and reduced costs. and downtime. It also made sustainable use of the existing on-site magnet
When their Ingenia 3.0T scanner reached 9 years of use, SMC Koseikan knew it was time to start thinking about the future. With the End-of-Life period approaching, they considered the options and priorities for the future of their MR operations: the urgency to improve scanning efficiency and capability balanced with the pressure of reducing downtime and construction costs.
“The hospital began talking about updating equipment as part of a medium- to long-term plan, and we were concerned about the potential cost of an entirely new magnet installation.”
If this could be done in a sustainable matter that minimized environmental impact – even better! After investigating their options, SMC Koseikan realized that the SmartPath to Ingenia Elition X offered the best of all three priorities.
“The upgrade made effective use of our Ingenia 3.0T magnet, reduced construction costs and downtime, improved our clinical performance and extended the support coverage on the scanner.”
The upgrade to Elition included the new Vega gradient which delivered high SNR and sharp, clean images while also shortening scan times, delivering the clinical boost that was desired.By upgrading the existing scanner instead of installing an entirely new magnet, SMC Koseikan was able to reduce construction costs and minimize downtime, avoiding costly interruptions to their scanning and emergency operations. Finally, the upgrade reused several components of the original scanner while refreshing the rest, reducing the environmental impact of the upgrade and keeping the carbon footprint of SMC Koseikan’s MR operations low.
The team at SMC Koseikan was impressed by the image quality of the new system, “after installing the new Vega gradient, we were surprised by the sharp and clean images that we could produce even in short scan times.
“after installing the new Vega gradient, we were surprised by the sharp and clean images that we could produce even in short scan times.”
SMC no longer had to choose between short scan times and high image quality, now they could achieve both. In addition, slicing thickness has decreased in limb joints, and they have seen uniformity improvements in wide-area imaging – another benefit of upgrading to the Vega gradient. The entire spine used to take three stations to capture, but the SmartPath to Elition X upgrade has decreased that to two stations, resulting in a reduction of total imaging time. However, hardware isn’t the only thing that has been updated in the imaging department, SmartSpeed AI has further enhanced imaging operations and made it possible to obtain images with high SNR in a short period of time.
SMC no longer had to choose between short scan times and high image quality, now they could achieve both. In addition, slicing thickness has decreased in limb joints, and they have seen uniformity improvements in wide-area imaging – another benefit of upgrading to the Vega gradient. The entire spine used to take three stations to capture, but the SmartPath to Elition X upgrade has decreased that to two stations, resulting in a reduction of total imaging time.
However, hardware isn’t the only thing that has been updated in the imaging department, SmartSpeed AI has further enhanced imaging operations and made it possible to obtain images with high SNR in a short period of time.
“Even doubling the scanning speed results in very little SNR deterioration or image quality impact, so it has been easy to apply our protocols and get sharp, clean images for every scan.”
With the reduction in scan times, SMC Koseikan has been able to expand their routine imaging protocols, adding 3D sequences that have been highly praised by the radiologist team as easy to read. These scan efficiency improvements also benefit patients that struggle with lengthy MR exams, for example claustrophobic patients, as SMC Koseikan can speed up the scan time without compromising image quality. Next to these general benefits on scan times and image quality, SMC also discovered benefits to specific imaging techniques.
“Image quality of non-contrast-enhance MRA and DWIBS of the lower extremities has been noticeably improved.”
With SMC Koseikan’s policy of accepting all requests and scanning emergency patients on the same day, MR staff had previously been overwhelmed with examinations and struggled to manage the case load. With the introduction of SmartPath to Ingenia Elition X, imaging time has been reduced while simultaneously improving image quality, creating more space in the scanning calendar and reducing overtime work for clinicians. Outside the exam room, 8 Radiologists rotate through MR examinations, and having two scanners with a unified user interface has also benefited reading practices and improved overall efficiency of the radiology department.
With SMC Koseikan’s policy of accepting all requests and scanning emergency patients on the same day, MR staff had previously been overwhelmed with examinations and struggled to manage the case load. With the introduction of SmartPath to Ingenia Elition X, imaging time has been reduced while simultaneously improving image quality, creating more space in the scanning calendar and reducing overtime work for clinicians.
Outside the exam room, 8 Radiologists rotate through MR examinations, and having two scanners with a unified user interface has also benefited reading practices and improved overall efficiency of the radiology department.
“After installing the new Vega gradient, we were surprised by the sharp and clean images that we could produce even in short scan times”
Radiological, Deputy Chief Radiological Technologist, Saga Medical Centre Koseikan, Saga Prefecture
Customer story
With SmartPath you can convert your existing Ingenia system to an Ingenia Elition X MR system, setting new direction for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. It enables you to boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that include touchless patient sensing technology, in-room guidance on patient set-up. Compressed SENSE allows you to scan up to 50% faster with virtually equal image quality.¹ Your SmartPath conversion also gives access to the latest scanning techniques for confident diagnosis.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。