This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services explores the role strategic partnerships play in digital transformation—such as integrating artificial intelligence—and why some healthcare executives are not yet prioritizing these alliances. It also provides examples of C-level healthcare leaders at the forefront of strategic partnering and the value their organizations can derive—clinically, operationally and financially. Finally, the paper provides lessons learned that other healthcare leaders can leverage, such as resources and processes needed to establish a successful partnership.