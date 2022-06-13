Challenge
The rise of connected medical devices and the hidden pockets of unstructured data they generate contribute to a lack of interoperability among multiple, incompatible hospital systems, frustrating healthcare professionals. Interoperability must be addressed in order to use data for a complete view of the patient, allowing for a confident diagnosis and care plan.
Results
An enterprise-wide interoperability strategy overcomes barriers, ensuring that insight-rich data is put to meaningful and appropriate use, connecting people with the right data at the right place and the right time for confident care. An effective interoperability strategy goes beyond a purely technical context to provide a seamless, flowing user experience. Thoughtfully implemented, interoperability has the power to improve human interaction by creating an enhanced, collaborative environment.
