Respironics Trilogy Evo Portable hospital-to-home ventilator

Trilogy Evo

Portable hospital-to-home ventilator

The next generation of the Philips Trilogy ventilator delivers proven performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, and is designed to stay with your patients across changing care environments.

Cross-setting versatility
For use in dynamic environments

With expanded cross-functionality, Trilogy Evo offers features to treat chronic and critical patients in a variety of settings, such as sub-acute or chronic care environments, a patient’s home or during their activities. It's designed specifically with durability in mind to protect it against damage during travel, such as during medical transport.
Portability for more freedom
Long-lasting battery life

Ventilator-dependent patients are supported by internal and detachable batteries, now with 15-hour battery life. Compared to Trilogy 100's six-hour battery, Trilogy Evo gives patients a new level of freedom and mobility. It's ready to be mounted onto a roll-stand or a wheelchair, with a mountable, easy- to-use carry bag.
Adjustable therapy options
Meet your patients’ changing needs

Trilogy Evo provides noninvasive and invasive ventilator support with added sensitivity for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. Volume and pressure modes, AVAPS-AE, SpO2 and EtCO2 monitoring and alarms of every parameter allow for adaptable care. Flexibility of circuits allows it to be used in a wide range of patients.
Connected care
Easy access to data

Trilogy Evo uses Bluetooth to send you patient and device data through Care Orchestrator, our cloud-based tool. This solution is designed to unite the technologies, resources, people and information essential to manage your respiratory patients. With Care Orchestrator, you have the power to create custom health rules based on your best practices and proven processes. You can also download data at the point of care through a USB drive.
Simplicity
Intuitive navigation

Trilogy Evo is designed for easy navigation and fast set-up of prescriptions. New features can simplify day-to-day use for caregivers and patients, including an 8” touchscreen that uses patient-friendly displays to support easy set-up and setting modification. It offers new, on-screen Help and Alarm guidance and user-friendly universal names for most ventilation modes.
Advanced technology
Reliability from a trusted source

The newest Trilogy device was made to be user-friendly without compromising the advanced features of the innovative Trilogy family technology. SpO2, EtCO2 and advanced respiratory mechanics monitoring capabilities are designed to help you optimize your patient’s therapy.
Tailored ventilation
Adapting with every breath

Proven innovations are designed to treat the varying needs of respiratory insufficiency. AVAPS automatically adjusts the ventilator support to reach the desired tidal volume, while Auto EPAP proactively adjusts to the lowest effective pressure to manage the upper airway. Auto Back-up Rate delays a machine breath until your patient exhales to maximize comfort.
Mouthpiece ventilation
On-demand ventilation

The mouthpiece ventilation does not require any inspiratory effort in order to trigger a breath. Our unique kiss® trigger detects when your patient engages or disengages from the mouthpiece to deliver on-demand ventilation, with the security of patient alarms.
Digital Auto-Trak
Sensitivity when needed most

Digital Auto-Trak provides an automated breath triggering and cycling algorithm that adjusts to the patient's natural breathing patterns. It assists with ventilator to patient synchrony and comfort without manual adjustments.
Maintenance and service
Low cost of ownership

The support, service and upkeep behind Trilogy Evo includes 24-hour clinical support, educational training resources for both you and your patients, and extended warranties and maintenance plans. Trilogy Evo needs preventive maintenance only every four years, and minimal equipment for calibration.

Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Assist control (pressure control)
A/C-VC
  • Assist control (volume control)
CPAP
  • Continuous positive airway pressure
PSV
  • Pressure support ventilation
S/T
  • Spontaneous/timed ventilation
SIMV-PC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (pressure control)
SIMV-VC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (volume control)
MPV-PC
  • Mouthpiece ventilation (pressure control)
MPV-VC
  • Mouthpiece ventilation (volume control)
Physical
Weight
  • 5.2 kg
Size
  • 16.5 cm D x 28.6 cm W x 24.5 cm H 6.48” D x 11.25” W x 9.65” H
Screen dimensions
  • 8”, 20.32 cm
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 to 30 l/min; maximum 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 to 600 kPa (41 to 87 psi)
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 to 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 to 90 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow (PIF)
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP)
  • 0 to 90 cmH2O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 90 cmH2O
Percentage spontaneous triggered breaths (%Spont Trig)
  • 0 to 100%
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 to 100 ml/cmH2O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 to 200 cmH2O/l/sec
Dynamic plateau pressure (Dyn Pplat)
  • 0 to 90 cmH2O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 to 20 cmH2O
FiO2 with FiO2 sensor
  • 21% to 100%
SpO2 with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 0 to 100%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 18 to 321 beats per minute
EtCO2 with CO2 accessory
  • 0 to 150 mmHg
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz, 1.7 - 0.6A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24V 6.5A
Internal and detachable Li-on batteries
  • 15 hours’ nominal total run time per method in IEC 80601-2-72 (7.5 hours each battery)
Charge time for detachable and internal battery
  • from 0% to 80%: 2.5 hours; from 0% to 100%: 3.5 hours
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • PEEP+1 to 89 cmH2O
Tidal Volume
  • OFF, 10 - 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • OFF, 0.2 - 30 L/min
Respiratory Rate
  • OFF, 1 - 90 BPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • OFF, 5 - 60 sec
Apnea Interval
  • 5 to 60 sec
No trigger
  • OFF; 0.5-15 min (ONLY in MPV)
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • PSV, S/T, and A/C-PC modes only
Tidal volume
  • 35 - 2000 ml on Dual Limb and Active Flow circuits, 50 - 2000 ml on passive and active PAP circuits
Breath rate
  • 0 - 80 BPM
PEEP
  • 0 - 35 cmH20 for active circuits 3 - 25 cmH20 for passive circuits
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 to 25 cmH20
IPAP
  • 3 to 60 cmH20
Pressure support/pressure control
  • 0 to 60 cmH20
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 - 5.0s
Rise time
  • 0 to 6
Triggering and cycling
  • Off, AutoTrak, Sensitive, AutoTrak, and Flow Trigger
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0.5 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10% - 90% of peak flow
Flow pattern
  • Square, Ramp
FiO2
  • 21% - 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0.3 to 3.0 sec
Backup ventilation
  • ON-OFF

Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)
