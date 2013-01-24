By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The ultra-compact mobile C-arm stand features rear-wheel steering for easy maneuverability and positioning. Mobile View Station with touchscreen display can be moved around the tight confines of a crowded OR to reach the most desirable viewing position.
Pulsed exposure mode for exceptional contrast
The pulsed exposure mode produces superb image contrast, reduces movement artifacts in cardiovascular examinations and provides you with high-quality images. This gives you the power and image quality your work in the OR demands.
Rotating anode technology for long procedures
Exceptional heat management capabilities allow this system to keep pace with your long cardiovascular and interventional procedures. Rotating anode technology and automatic high penetration mode gives you the power to image virtually any type of patient. See fine details at the steepest projections and observe rapidly moving anatomy.
APF parameters for high throughput
With the single user concept and Anatomically Programmed Fluoroscopy (APF) parameters, you can easily control every step of your procedures. To get more out of every day.
Refurbishment process provides like- new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
