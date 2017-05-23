主頁
EPIQ 5 – DS Refurbished Ultrasound Machine

EPIQ 5 DS

Refurbished Ultrasound Machine

The EPIQ 5 is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding women’s health care, vascular, general imaging and cardiology practices.

