Ventilation
V60 Plus Ventilator High flow therapy is not for use on the V60/V60 Plus ventilators in the USA after November 7, 2023.
V60 Plus Ventilator

High flow therapy is not for use on the V60/V60 Plus ventilators in the USA after November 7, 2023.

Philips V60 Plus* ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NPPV) and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.

小冊 (2)

User manuals (1)

  • * May not be available in all markets, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

