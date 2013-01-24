主頁
Flexible Module Server FMS-8

Flexible Module

Server FMS-8

The Flexible Module Server FMS-8 contains slots and algorithms for up to eight measurement modules.

技術指標

Physical Specifications
Dimensions
  • 320 x 120 x 35 mm/12.6 x 4.72 x 5.3 in
Technical Specifications
Ingress Protection
  • IP21

