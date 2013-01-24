By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Program features and services
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Clinical program management
Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Experience and workflow design
We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Peer benchmarking
By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Advanced algorithms
Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support
Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
