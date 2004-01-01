搜尋關鍵字

Ingenia 3.0T dStream shoulder 8ch coil solution

-

Digitization in the coil for increased SNR. Adjustable design for a comfortable fit for either left or right shoulder. High signal uniformity with excellent penetration into labrum.

Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

