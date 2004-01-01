搜尋關鍵字

EPIQ7 S5-1 Sector Array

Transducer

5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. PureWave crystal technology - increases bandwidth and efficiency for broader patient range and improved clinical performance. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging including LVO. Adult, pediatric, and congenital heart disease applications.

