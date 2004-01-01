5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. PureWave crystal technology - increases bandwidth and efficiency for broader patient range and improved clinical performance. 2D, steerable PW Doppler and CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging including LVO. Adult, pediatric, and congenital heart disease applications.
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。