搜尋關鍵字

iE33 xMATRIX X3-1 xMATRIX Array

Transducer

尋找類似產品

3 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D xMATRIX phased array with 2,400 elements. 2D, biplane (Live xPlane), triggered full volume, Live 3D Echo, Color Doppler with 2D, biplane and 3D, XRES, Harmonic Imaging, LVO. Adult and pediatric cardiology applications. Epicardial imaging. Supports reusable plastic biopsy guide (dual angle) (14-23 gauge).

聯繫我們
特點
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
查看所有功能
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. 版權所有。

使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。