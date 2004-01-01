3 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D xMATRIX phased array with 2,400 elements. 2D, biplane (Live xPlane), triggered full volume, Live 3D Echo, Color Doppler with 2D, biplane and 3D, XRES, Harmonic Imaging, LVO. Adult and pediatric cardiology applications. Epicardial imaging. Supports reusable plastic biopsy guide (dual angle) (14-23 gauge).
我們一直有興趣與您互動
告訴我們該怎麼幫助你
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
使用最新版 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 瀏覽本網站效果最佳。