Actionable data and insights from the annual CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Segment Trends report

By Chime ∙ Featuring Philips ∙ 二月 29, 2024 

The annual CHIME Digital Health Most Wired (DHMW) survey serves as a critical resource for researchers trying to identify major themes and shifts in the healthcare organization (HCO) marketplace. It provides healthcare leaders with a comprehensive profile of digital health usage.

Analytics and data management trend report

This report focuses on:

  • Analytics leadership/structure
  • Data management practices
  • Analytical capabilities
  • Data governance practices

The DHMW survey indicated an overarching acceleration of data usage emerged across categories. Analytics and data management are essential elements to help HCOs reach their goals to improve clinical and operational outcomes. Effectively leveraging data can help provide leaders with insights, identify trends and make informed decisions that enhance the overall quality of healthcare delivery.

 

CHIME asked Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer of Philips, to provide his perspective into how HCOs can manage the complex data landscape and take advantage of powerful new predictive technologies in a responsible and productive way.

“I believe we've entered a phase or cycle where HCOs are looking to solve the problem of cognitive overload and burden for physicians and clinicians using machine learning, predictive analysis and artificial intelligence.“

Dr Shez Partovi

Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer and Business Leader Enterprise Informatics, Philips

Hospital admin meeting

Key takeaways from Analytics & Data Management

Shez provided some insight and context into five areas the survey covered. The results uncovered – and in some cases, confirmed – some trends:

     

  • HCOs are realizing the need for specialized leadership in data and analytics.     
  • Although there are some resisting, many HCOs are moving data management to the cloud.
  • Analytics is essential to improving clinical and operational performance.
  • Establishing data governance standards is essential to using AI, ML and predictive analytics.

“The complexity of managing the infrastructure and data has gotten to a point where it’s better and simpler to outsource those aspects and focus in-house on the parts that are more value added, things like improving quality, cost and experience of care.“

Dr Shez Partovi

Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer and Business Leader Enterprise Informatics, Philips

“Being data-driven is no longer an aspiration end-state; it is an expectation in today's healthcare environment. Fortunately, the entire data industry has been innovating at a rapid pace.“

Lorren Pettit

Vice President of Digital Health Analytics

CHIME

